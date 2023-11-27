Heading 3
Must-read romance novels
Emily Henry’s finest work to date is a small-town romance where a cutthroat literary agent finds herself stuck with a grumpy editor she dislikes
Book Lovers
Image Source: Instagram- emilyhenrywrites
TikTok’s viral sensation by Hannah Grace is a college romance about a figure skater and the captain of the hockey team whom she dislikes but is forced to share a rink
Icebreaker
Image Source: Instagram- hannahgraceauthor
Nicholas Sparks' The Notebook is an enduring love story that unfolds through the pages of a weathered journal, capturing the timeless essence of romance and devotion
The Notebook
Image Source: Instagram- nicholassparks
Sally Thorne's The Hating Game is a workplace romantic comedy that crackles with witty banter and sizzling chemistry, delivering a captivating journey from rivals to reluctant allies in the game of love
The Hating Game
Image Source: Instagram- sallythorneauthor
Julia Quinn's novel navigates the Regency era's social intricacies with wit and charm, offering a delightful romantic escapade filled with banter, unexpected alliances, and the irresistible allure of love
The Viscount Who Loved Me
Image Source: Instagram- juliaquinnauthor
Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights is a dark and passionate tale that unfolds across the haunting moors, exploring the destructive power of love and the eerie legacy it leaves behind
Wuthering Heights
Image Source: Instagram- penguinclassics
In Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, the poignant narrative delicately unravels a tale of past secrets, lost love, and the magnetic pull that draws two souls back together
Love And Other Words
Image Source: Instagram- christinalauren
The first book of the series Dreamland Billionaires follows the story of three brothers. A workplace grumpy-sunshine romance set in the backdrop of an adventure theme park
The Fine Print
Image Source: Instagram- laurenasherauthor
Mariana Zapata's The Wall of Winnipeg and Me unfolds a slow-burning romance, weaving a tale of personal growth, unexpected connections, and the transformative power of love that gradually builds a formidable emotional wall
The Wall of Winnipeg and Me
Image Source: Instagram- marianazapata
Elle Kennedy's The Deal sizzles with a steamy mix of humor and heart as it chronicles the unexpected romance between a college hockey player and a bookish overachiever, making it a captivating journey from banter to love
The Deal
Image Source: Instagram- ellekennedy33
