Must-read romance novels 

Emily Henry’s finest work to date is a small-town romance where a cutthroat literary agent finds herself stuck with a grumpy editor she dislikes 

Book Lovers

Image Source: Instagram- emilyhenrywrites 

TikTok’s viral sensation by Hannah Grace is a college romance about a figure skater and the captain of the hockey team whom she dislikes but is forced to share a rink 

Icebreaker 

Image Source: Instagram- hannahgraceauthor

Nicholas Sparks' The Notebook is an enduring love story that unfolds through the pages of a weathered journal, capturing the timeless essence of romance and devotion

The Notebook 

Image Source: Instagram- nicholassparks

Sally Thorne's The Hating Game is a workplace romantic comedy that crackles with witty banter and sizzling chemistry, delivering a captivating journey from rivals to reluctant allies in the game of love

The Hating Game

Image Source: Instagram- sallythorneauthor

Julia Quinn's novel navigates the Regency era's social intricacies with wit and charm, offering a delightful romantic escapade filled with banter, unexpected alliances, and the irresistible allure of love

The Viscount Who Loved Me

Image Source: Instagram- juliaquinnauthor

Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights is a dark and passionate tale that unfolds across the haunting moors, exploring the destructive power of love and the eerie legacy it leaves behind

Wuthering Heights 

Image Source: Instagram- penguinclassics

In Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, the poignant narrative delicately unravels a tale of past secrets, lost love, and the magnetic pull that draws two souls back together

Love And Other Words 

Image Source: Instagram- christinalauren

The first book of the series Dreamland Billionaires follows the story of three brothers. A workplace grumpy-sunshine romance set in the backdrop of an adventure theme park 

The Fine Print

Image Source: Instagram- laurenasherauthor

Mariana Zapata's The Wall of Winnipeg and Me unfolds a slow-burning romance, weaving a tale of personal growth, unexpected connections, and the transformative power of love that gradually builds a formidable emotional wall

The Wall of Winnipeg and Me

Image Source: Instagram- marianazapata

Elle Kennedy's The Deal sizzles with a steamy mix of humor and heart as it chronicles the unexpected romance between a college hockey player and a bookish overachiever, making it a captivating journey from banter to love

The Deal

Image Source: Instagram- ellekennedy33

