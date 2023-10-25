Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 23, 2023

Must read thriller books

This psychological thriller revolves around a husband and wife whose marriage takes a sinister turn. Full of shocking twists and unreliable narrators, it's a masterclass in suspense

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Image Source: pexels

A gripping blend of murder mystery and financial intrigue, this novel introduces the iconic character Lisbeth Salander, an enigmatic hacker with a dark past

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

Image Source: pexels

The hunt for a serial killer takes a spine-chilling turn in this classic. Clarice Starling's encounters with Dr. Hannibal Lecter create an atmosphere of unrelenting tension

The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris

Image Source: pexels

A compelling blend of art, history, and religion, this book takes readers on a global treasure hunt filled with cryptic codes and enigmatic symbols

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

Image Source: pexels

A psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. It tells the story of a woman who shoots her husband and then never speaks again

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Instagram- alex.michaelides

An electrifying romantic thriller that blurs the lines between truth and fiction as a struggling writer unearths the disturbing secrets of a renowned author's life, creating a captivating and suspenseful narrative that will leave readers spellbound

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Instagram- colleenhoover

A gripping exploration of memory and identity, this thriller tells the story of a woman who wakes up each day with no memory of the past, relying on a journal to piece together her life

Before I Go to Sleep by S.J. Watson

Instagram- sj_watson

A classic horror thriller set in the eerie Overlook Hotel, where a family's descent into madness is both haunting and terrifying

The Shining by Stephen King

Image Source: pexels

A spy thriller that takes readers into the world of espionage, arms dealing, and international intrigue. It's a tale of betrayal, courage, and moral dilemmas

The Night Manager by John le Carré

Image Source: pexels

A Hitchcockian psychological thriller that follows an agoraphobic woman who believes she has witnessed a crime in her neighbor's house

The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

Instagram- ajfinnbooks

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here