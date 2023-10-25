Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 23, 2023
Must read thriller books
This psychological thriller revolves around a husband and wife whose marriage takes a sinister turn. Full of shocking twists and unreliable narrators, it's a masterclass in suspense
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Image Source: pexels
A gripping blend of murder mystery and financial intrigue, this novel introduces the iconic character Lisbeth Salander, an enigmatic hacker with a dark past
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson
Image Source: pexels
The hunt for a serial killer takes a spine-chilling turn in this classic. Clarice Starling's encounters with Dr. Hannibal Lecter create an atmosphere of unrelenting tension
The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris
Image Source: pexels
A compelling blend of art, history, and religion, this book takes readers on a global treasure hunt filled with cryptic codes and enigmatic symbols
The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
Image Source: pexels
A psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. It tells the story of a woman who shoots her husband and then never speaks again
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Instagram- alex.michaelides
An electrifying romantic thriller that blurs the lines between truth and fiction as a struggling writer unearths the disturbing secrets of a renowned author's life, creating a captivating and suspenseful narrative that will leave readers spellbound
Verity by Colleen Hoover
Instagram- colleenhoover
A gripping exploration of memory and identity, this thriller tells the story of a woman who wakes up each day with no memory of the past, relying on a journal to piece together her life
Before I Go to Sleep by S.J. Watson
Instagram- sj_watson
A classic horror thriller set in the eerie Overlook Hotel, where a family's descent into madness is both haunting and terrifying
The Shining by Stephen King
Image Source: pexels
A spy thriller that takes readers into the world of espionage, arms dealing, and international intrigue. It's a tale of betrayal, courage, and moral dilemmas
The Night Manager by John le Carré
Image Source: pexels
A Hitchcockian psychological thriller that follows an agoraphobic woman who believes she has witnessed a crime in her neighbor's house
The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn
Instagram- ajfinnbooks
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.