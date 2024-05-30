Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

LIFESTYLE

may 30, 2024

Must-try Banana cake recipe

Prepare the ingredients like all-purpose flour butter, milk, and mashed bananas

Prepare ingredients

Image: Freepik

Ensuring the butter is soft and cold, mix it with sugar, and beat it together until its light, fluffy, and pale

Begin with batter

Image: Freepik

Now add some vanilla, and eggs, beat it until it turns creamy, and add one more egg, ensuring that you don’t overbeat it

Add eggs

Image: Freepik

Add flour

Image: Freepik

Mix everything well, and now add some mashed bananas, beat them together, and pour into the lined cake tray

Mix them well

Image: Freepik

Bake the banana batter for almost 25-30 minutes, then add a fork in center to the cake to check if it is perfectly cooked or not

Bake it

Image: Freepik

Now place the baked banana cake on a plate and let it cool for about 10-15 minutes

Take a plate

Image: Freepik

Take a knife and cut the banana cake into pieces for a proper share

Slice

Image: Freepik

If needed you can also pour some chocolate sauce on the top for a more tempting taste

Optional

Image: Freepik

Now keep the cake in the refrigerator and let it cool and then enjoy it together with your family

Serve and Enjoy

Image: Freepik

