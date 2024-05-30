Heading 3
Must-try Banana cake recipe
Prepare the ingredients like all-purpose flour butter, milk, and mashed bananas
Prepare ingredients
Ensuring the butter is soft and cold, mix it with sugar, and beat it together until its light, fluffy, and pale
Begin with batter
Now add some vanilla, and eggs, beat it until it turns creamy, and add one more egg, ensuring that you don’t overbeat it
Add eggs
Add flour
Mix everything well, and now add some mashed bananas, beat them together, and pour into the lined cake tray
Mix them well
Bake the banana batter for almost 25-30 minutes, then add a fork in center to the cake to check if it is perfectly cooked or not
Bake it
Now place the baked banana cake on a plate and let it cool for about 10-15 minutes
Take a plate
Take a knife and cut the banana cake into pieces for a proper share
Slice
If needed you can also pour some chocolate sauce on the top for a more tempting taste
Optional
Now keep the cake in the refrigerator and let it cool and then enjoy it together with your family
Serve and Enjoy
