 Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle   

june 15, 2024

Must Try Culinary Delights of Meghalaya 

A traditional Khasi dish made with rice, pork, and local spices, often served on special occasions

 Jadoh

A pork dish cooked with black sesame seeds and local herbs, offering a unique flavor

 Dohneiiong

A steamed rice cake wrapped in banana leaves, commonly enjoyed as a snack or dessert

Pumaloi

Fermented fish chutney, a popular condiment in Meghalaya, packed with umami flavors

 Nakham Bitchi

A pork salad made with shredded pork mixed with onions, chilies, and lime juice

Doh Khleh

A spicy fermented soybean paste, typically eaten with rice or as a condiment

Tungrymbai

A sweet delicacy made with rice flour and jaggery, often served during festivals

Pudoh

 Deep-fried rice flour pancakes, usually enjoyed with tea as a snack

Pukhlein

 Bamboo Shoot Curry

A traditional dish made with tender bamboo shoots cooked in a flavorful curry, often paired with rice

A dessert made with soaked rice cooked in milk and sweetened with jaggery, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts

 Jhur Sengmiet

Images used are for representational purposes only 

