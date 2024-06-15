Heading 3
Must Try Culinary Delights of Meghalaya
A traditional Khasi dish made with rice, pork, and local spices, often served on special occasions
Jadoh
A pork dish cooked with black sesame seeds and local herbs, offering a unique flavor
Dohneiiong
A steamed rice cake wrapped in banana leaves, commonly enjoyed as a snack or dessert
Pumaloi
Fermented fish chutney, a popular condiment in Meghalaya, packed with umami flavors
Nakham Bitchi
A pork salad made with shredded pork mixed with onions, chilies, and lime juice
Doh Khleh
A spicy fermented soybean paste, typically eaten with rice or as a condiment
Tungrymbai
A sweet delicacy made with rice flour and jaggery, often served during festivals
Pudoh
Deep-fried rice flour pancakes, usually enjoyed with tea as a snack
Pukhlein
Bamboo Shoot Curry
A traditional dish made with tender bamboo shoots cooked in a flavorful curry, often paired with rice
A dessert made with soaked rice cooked in milk and sweetened with jaggery, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts
Jhur Sengmiet
