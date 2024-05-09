Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 09, 2024
Must-try dishes of Arunachal Pradesh
Apong is a traditional rice beer from Arunachal Pradesh, fermented with yeast to create a mildly alcoholic and tangy beverage
Apong
Thukpa is a hearty noodle soup from the mountainous regions, packed with vegetables, meat, and spices
Thukpa
These delightful dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, seasoned with herbs and spices, taste best with tomato-chili sauce
Momos
Zan is a simple, comforting dish made from millet or rice flour, typically served as a porridge-like breakfast or light meal
Zan
This flavorful curry uses tangy and earthy bamboo shoots, famous across Arunachal Pradesh, usually served with rice or roti
Bamboo Shoot Curry
Pika Pila is a spicy chutney made from red chilies, garlic, ginger, and a dash of lemon, adding a tangy twist to the dish
Pika Pila
A traditional pork-based curry from Arunachal Pradesh, Gyapa Khazi is rich with spices and enjoyed with rice
Gyapa Khazi
Lukter features marinated pork cooked with veggies and fermented soybean paste, offering a rich taste
Lukter
Galho
Galho is a flavorful rice pulao made by mixing rice with vegetables, meat, and local spices, creating a wholesome meal
Marua is a nourishing porridge made from finger millet, known for its health benefits, often cooked in a creamy consistency
Marua
