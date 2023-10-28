Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Must-try food dishes in Mumbai
The popular and affordable Mumbai burger consists of spicy potato vada served in a bun
Vada Pav
The spicy and delicious mix of vegetables served with buttered buns (pav)
Pav Bhaji
Street food snack of crispy puris filled with sweet and spicy chutney and potatoes
Pani Puri
A spicy curry made from sprouted moth beans, topped with a crispy snack and served with pav
Misal Pav
The varieties of Frankie rolls in Mumbai street are just perfect to satisfy your hunger
Frankie
Mumbai streets are full of kebabs, wrapped in rotis are available in a range of options
Kebabs and Rolls
The Mumbai famous Maska Bun with a cutting chai is a comfortable breakfast and snack for Mumbaikars
Maska Bun
Mumbai offers unique sandwich offerings typically found on street stalls
Sandwich
The dishes like Schezwan noodles and Manchurian served on streets give local tastes
Street-Style Chinese
The Mumbai rich drink Falooda is full of vermicelli mixed with dry fruits, cream, rose syrup and sabza seeds
Falooda
