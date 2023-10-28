Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Must-try food dishes in Mumbai

The popular and affordable Mumbai burger consists of spicy potato vada served in a bun

Vada Pav

The spicy and delicious mix of vegetables served with buttered buns (pav)

Pav Bhaji

Street food snack of crispy puris filled with sweet and spicy chutney and potatoes 

Pani Puri

A spicy curry made from sprouted moth beans, topped with a crispy snack and served with pav

Misal Pav

The varieties of Frankie rolls in Mumbai street are just perfect to satisfy your hunger

 Frankie

Mumbai streets are full of kebabs, wrapped in rotis are available in a range of options

Kebabs and Rolls

The Mumbai famous Maska Bun with a cutting chai is a comfortable breakfast and snack for Mumbaikars

Maska Bun

Mumbai offers unique sandwich offerings typically found on street stalls

Sandwich

The dishes like Schezwan noodles and Manchurian served on streets give local tastes 

Street-Style Chinese

The Mumbai rich drink Falooda is full of vermicelli mixed with dry fruits, cream, rose syrup and sabza seeds

 Falooda

