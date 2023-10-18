Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 18, 2023

Must-try Indian dishes

Experience the aromatic delight of a mixed and fragrant rice dish with species and your choice of vegetables, chicken or lamb

Biryani

Image Source: Pexels 

A perfect snack of India’s favorite paneer cubes marinated in spiced yogurt and grilled 

Paneer Tikka

Image Source: Pexels 

Satisfy your cravings with crispy masala dosa served with sambar and coconut chutney

Masala Dosa

Image Source: Pexels 

A bowl of creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken is enough to make your day foodful

Butter Chicken

Image Source: Pexels 

Experience the perfect North Indian dish- Chole Bhature, tastes best with a glass of lassi

Chole Bhature

Image Source: Pexels 

Spice up your taste buds with marinated cricket cooked in a clay oven

Tandoori Chicken

Image Source: Pexels 

Have a crunchy bite of triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas

Samosa

Image Source: Pexels 

Start your day with the tastiest steamed and spongy cake- from fermented rice, and chickpea flour

Dhokla

Image Source: Pexels 

The tastiest and creamiest green vegetable of spinach curry, paneer cubes, and delightful Indian species 

Palak Paneer

Image Source: Pexels 

Add sweetness to your taste buds with deep-fried wheat flour batter and soaked in sugar syrup

Jalebi

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here