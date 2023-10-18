Heading 3
Must-try Indian dishes
Experience the aromatic delight of a mixed and fragrant rice dish with species and your choice of vegetables, chicken or lamb
Biryani
A perfect snack of India’s favorite paneer cubes marinated in spiced yogurt and grilled
Paneer Tikka
Satisfy your cravings with crispy masala dosa served with sambar and coconut chutney
Masala Dosa
A bowl of creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken is enough to make your day foodful
Butter Chicken
Experience the perfect North Indian dish- Chole Bhature, tastes best with a glass of lassi
Chole Bhature
Spice up your taste buds with marinated cricket cooked in a clay oven
Tandoori Chicken
Have a crunchy bite of triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas
Samosa
Start your day with the tastiest steamed and spongy cake- from fermented rice, and chickpea flour
Dhokla
The tastiest and creamiest green vegetable of spinach curry, paneer cubes, and delightful Indian species
Palak Paneer
Add sweetness to your taste buds with deep-fried wheat flour batter and soaked in sugar syrup
Jalebi
