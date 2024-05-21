Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 21, 2024

Must-try Kashmiri Kahwa recipe

Get your green tea leaves, spices like cardamom, and cinnamon, and some nuts like almonds

Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Use a spoon to lightly crush the cardamom pods, and cinnamon sticks to release their flavors

Prepare spices

Image Source: Freepik

Pour water into a pot and heat it on the stove. 

Boil water

Image Source: Freepik

Add the green tea leaves to the hot water and let them soak for a few minutes to infuse their flavor

Add tea leaves

Image Source: Freepik

After the tea leaves, add the crushed cardamom, and cinnamon to the pot, giving the aromatic taste to Kahwa

Image Source: Freepik

Add spices

If you have saffron, you can add a pinch to the pot for extra flavor

Optional saffron

Image Source: Freepik

Let everything simmer together for a few more minutes to allow the flavors to meld

Mix everything well

Image Source: Freepik

Once the Kahwa is prepared use a fine strainer to strain out the tea leaves and spices

Strain it

Image Source: Freepik

Add sweet

Image Source: Freepik

If you like your tea sweet, you can add a spoonful of honey or sugar to your cup

Garnish this with almonds, and some dried rose petals, and serve this hot, delicious, and fragrant Kashmiri Kahwa in a cup 

Serve and Enjoy

Image Source: Freepik

