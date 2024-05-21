Heading 3
may 21, 2024
Must-try Kashmiri Kahwa recipe
Get your green tea leaves, spices like cardamom, and cinnamon, and some nuts like almonds
Ingredients
Use a spoon to lightly crush the cardamom pods, and cinnamon sticks to release their flavors
Prepare spices
Pour water into a pot and heat it on the stove.
Boil water
Add the green tea leaves to the hot water and let them soak for a few minutes to infuse their flavor
Add tea leaves
After the tea leaves, add the crushed cardamom, and cinnamon to the pot, giving the aromatic taste to Kahwa
Add spices
If you have saffron, you can add a pinch to the pot for extra flavor
Optional saffron
Let everything simmer together for a few more minutes to allow the flavors to meld
Mix everything well
Once the Kahwa is prepared use a fine strainer to strain out the tea leaves and spices
Strain it
Add sweet
If you like your tea sweet, you can add a spoonful of honey or sugar to your cup
Garnish this with almonds, and some dried rose petals, and serve this hot, delicious, and fragrant Kashmiri Kahwa in a cup
Serve and Enjoy
