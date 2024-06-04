Heading 3

Must-try Missi Roti Recipe

Firstly, take a large mixing bowl and add white wheat flour, besan, carom seeds, asafoetida, and salt 

Take a large mixing bowl

Now add some chopped onions, green chilies, and oil in the large mixing bowl, and ensure you mix everything well

Chop veggies

To make a dough, add some water and start kneading the dough

Add water

After adding enough water, ensure that you knead the smooth soft dough, and keep it at rest for 10 minutes

Prepare smooth dough 

Divide the dough into small balls, and dust it with some whole wheat flour on both sides

Take dough ball

Roll the dough into a circle making it like a medium-thick roti, and place it on a hot tawa

Roll a circle

Flip the roti after some time and then put some oil on the half-parted roti

Cook it

Flip the roti twice or thrice, and put it down when you see some dark brown spots on it

Flip it

Now, repeat the process till you complete the entire dough

Repeat the process

At last, serve these hot missi roti immediately or put them in a roti basket

Serve and Enjoy!

