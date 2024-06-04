Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 04, 2024
Must-try Missi Roti Recipe
Firstly, take a large mixing bowl and add white wheat flour, besan, carom seeds, asafoetida, and salt
Take a large mixing bowl
Image Credits: Freepik
Now add some chopped onions, green chilies, and oil in the large mixing bowl, and ensure you mix everything well
Chop veggies
Image Credits: Freepik
To make a dough, add some water and start kneading the dough
Add water
Image Credits: Freepik
After adding enough water, ensure that you knead the smooth soft dough, and keep it at rest for 10 minutes
Prepare smooth dough
Image Credits: Freepik
Divide the dough into small balls, and dust it with some whole wheat flour on both sides
Take dough ball
Image Credits: Freepik
Roll the dough into a circle making it like a medium-thick roti, and place it on a hot tawa
Roll a circle
Image Credits: Freepik
Flip the roti after some time and then put some oil on the half-parted roti
Cook it
Image Credits: Freepik
Flip the roti twice or thrice, and put it down when you see some dark brown spots on it
Flip it
Image Credits: Freepik
Now, repeat the process till you complete the entire dough
Repeat the process
Image Credits: Freepik
At last, serve these hot missi roti immediately or put them in a roti basket
Serve and Enjoy!
Image Credits: Freepik
