Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 06, 2024

Must-try Sambar recipe for home cooks

Gather and chop vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and drumsticks. Rinse toor dal and set aside

 Prepare Ingredients

Image Source: pexels

In a pressure cooker, cook the toor dal with water until soft and mushy

Boil Dal

Image Source: pexels

Soak tamarind in warm water and extract the juice. Set aside

 Tamarind Extract

Image Source: pexels

In a pan, heat oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chilies, and curry leaves. Let them splutter

Tempering

Image Source: pexels

Add chopped vegetables to the pan and saute until slightly tender

Image Source: pexels

Saute Vegetables

Add sambar powder to the vegetables and saute for a minute until fragrant

Sambar Powder

Image Source: pexels

Add the cooked dal to the pan with vegetables. Mix well

Combine Dal and Vegetables

Image Source: pexels

 Pour in the tamarind extract into the dal mixture. Stir and let it simmer for a few minutes

Tamarind Juice

Image Source: pexels

 Adjust Consistency and Seasoning

Image Source: pexels

 Add water if needed to adjust the consistency. Season with salt to taste

 Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or idli

 Garnish and Serve

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here