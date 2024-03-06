Heading 3
Must-try Sambar recipe for home cooks
Gather and chop vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and drumsticks. Rinse toor dal and set aside
Prepare Ingredients
In a pressure cooker, cook the toor dal with water until soft and mushy
Boil Dal
Soak tamarind in warm water and extract the juice. Set aside
Tamarind Extract
In a pan, heat oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chilies, and curry leaves. Let them splutter
Tempering
Add chopped vegetables to the pan and saute until slightly tender
Saute Vegetables
Add sambar powder to the vegetables and saute for a minute until fragrant
Sambar Powder
Add the cooked dal to the pan with vegetables. Mix well
Combine Dal and Vegetables
Pour in the tamarind extract into the dal mixture. Stir and let it simmer for a few minutes
Tamarind Juice
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or idli
Garnish and Serve
