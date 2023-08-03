Heading 3
Must-try travel fashion hacks
Journey
From packing tips to outfit ideas, these tricks will make your journey smoother and get your style on point
To make your travel and vacays easier and stress-free, we’ve compiled some super travel hacks for you.
Travel hacks
Get ready to level up your travel game with these 6 genius travel fashion hacks
Level up
Use your hair straightener to iron out your clothes
Hack #1
Hack #2
Pack versatile clothes that can be Styled and used in multiple ways
Hack #3
Carry a travel-size sewing kit
Make use of vacuum sealed bags
Hack #4
Get a fold-up toiletry bag
Hack #5
Hack #6
Thread your necklace and bracelets to a straw. This hack helps reduce your jewellery tangling troubles.
Have a happy holiday the next time you’re planning one!
Happy Holidays
