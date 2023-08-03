Heading 3

AUGUST 03, 2023

Must-try travel fashion hacks 

From packing tips to outfit ideas, these tricks will make your journey smoother and get your style on point

To make your travel and vacays easier and stress-free, we’ve compiled some super travel hacks for you. 

Get ready to level up your travel game with these 6 genius travel fashion hacks

Use your hair straightener to iron out your clothes

Pack versatile clothes that can be Styled and used in multiple ways

Carry a travel-size sewing kit

Make use of vacuum sealed bags

Get a fold-up toiletry bag

Thread your necklace and bracelets to a straw. This hack helps reduce your jewellery tangling troubles.

Have a happy holiday the next time you’re planning one!

