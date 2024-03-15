Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 15, 2024

Must visit beaches in Kerala

Famous for its crescent-shaped coastline and lighthouse

Kovalam Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its stunning cliffs and mineral springs

Varkala Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Marari Beach

Image Source: Freepik

A serene and tranquil beach ideal for relaxation

Offers a blend of backwaters, lagoons, and the sea

Cherai Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its beautiful sunsets and nearby backwaters

Alleppey Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Offers a picturesque view of Bekal Fort

Bekal Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its historic pier and sunset views

Kozhikode Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Offers a unique combination of backwaters, estuaries, and sea

Poovar Beach

Image Source: Freepik

The longest drive-in beach in Asia

Muzhappilangad Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Famous for its clean sands and calm waters

Payyambalam Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Image Source: Freepik

