Aditi Singh
Travel
March 15, 2024
Must visit beaches in Kerala
Famous for its crescent-shaped coastline and lighthouse
Kovalam Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its stunning cliffs and mineral springs
Varkala Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Marari Beach
Image Source: Freepik
A serene and tranquil beach ideal for relaxation
Offers a blend of backwaters, lagoons, and the sea
Cherai Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its beautiful sunsets and nearby backwaters
Alleppey Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Offers a picturesque view of Bekal Fort
Bekal Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its historic pier and sunset views
Kozhikode Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Offers a unique combination of backwaters, estuaries, and sea
Poovar Beach
Image Source: Freepik
The longest drive-in beach in Asia
Muzhappilangad Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Famous for its clean sands and calm waters
Payyambalam Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Image Source: Freepik
