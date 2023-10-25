Heading 3
Must Visit Monuments in India
Perhaps the most famous monument, this white marble masterpiece is a symbol of eternal love, built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal
Taj Mahal, Agra
The ruins of the once-thriving Vijayanagara Empire are scattered across a surreal landscape, showcasing intricate architecture and stone carvings
Hampi, Karnataka
Standing tall at 73 metres, this minaret is a testament to Indo-Islamic architecture and an UNESCO World Heritage site
Qutub Minar, Delhi
These rock-cut caves feature astonishingly detailed paintings and sculptures that depict ancient Indian life and religion
Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra
This architectural marvel is home to the world's largest unsupported arched construction, the Bhulbhulaiya, and a stunning mosque. It's an epitome of Indo-Islamic architecture
Bara Imambara, Lucknow
An abandoned city built by Emperor Akbar, it's a blend of Mughal and Persian architecture
Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh
Nestled in the surreal landscapes of Ladakh, this ancient monastery is often overlooked by tourists, making it a tranquil and historic retreat
Basgo Monastery, Ladakh
Nestled on a hill, this fort showcases the grandeur of Rajput architecture with its stunning palaces and intricate mirror work
Amer Fort, Rajasthan
A historic citadel known for its acoustic wonders, innovative water supply systems, and the majestic Sound and Light Show
Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana
A massive sandcastle rising from the golden sands of the Thar Desert, this fort is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an architectural marvel
Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan
