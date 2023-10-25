Heading 3

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Must Visit Monuments in India 

Perhaps the most famous monument, this white marble masterpiece is a symbol of eternal love, built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal

Taj Mahal, Agra

The ruins of the once-thriving Vijayanagara Empire are scattered across a surreal landscape, showcasing intricate architecture and stone carvings

Hampi, Karnataka

Standing tall at 73 metres, this minaret is a testament to Indo-Islamic architecture and an UNESCO World Heritage site

Qutub Minar, Delhi

These rock-cut caves feature astonishingly detailed paintings and sculptures that depict ancient Indian life and religion

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

This architectural marvel is home to the world's largest unsupported arched construction, the Bhulbhulaiya, and a stunning mosque. It's an epitome of Indo-Islamic architecture

Bara Imambara, Lucknow

An abandoned city built by Emperor Akbar, it's a blend of Mughal and Persian architecture

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

Nestled in the surreal landscapes of Ladakh, this ancient monastery is often overlooked by tourists, making it a tranquil and historic retreat

Basgo Monastery, Ladakh

Nestled on a hill, this fort showcases the grandeur of Rajput architecture with its stunning palaces and intricate mirror work

Amer Fort, Rajasthan

A historic citadel known for its acoustic wonders, innovative water supply systems, and the majestic Sound and Light Show

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana

A massive sandcastle rising from the golden sands of the Thar Desert, this fort is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an architectural marvel

Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan

