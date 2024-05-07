Heading 3
Must-visit places in Bangalore with kids
Enjoy boating and picnicking at Ulsoor Lake, a serene spot in Bangalore perfect for a family day out with kids
Ulsoor Lake
Lalbagh is a beautiful garden where kids can explore nature, learn about various plants, and enjoy the flower show
Lalbagh botanical gardens
The planetarium offers fascinating sky shows and educational exhibits about space, making it a captivating experience for kids
Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium
A sprawling wildlife sanctuary near Bangalore offers safari tours, a butterfly park, and a zoo, making it a thrilling place for kids
Bannerghatta National Park
Visit Nandi Hills, where kids can enjoy trekking, and watch calming sunrise amidst the beautiful nature
Nandi Hills
Known as the shooting location for the Bollywood film- Sholay, this place offers exciting adventure activities like ziplining and camping
ramanagara
Explore the grand Bangalore palace, and let your kid learn about history and enjoy the palace’s beautiful gardens
Bangalore Palace
Spend a relaxing day at Cubbon Park, a vast green space where kids can roam around plants
Cubbon Park
Nagavara Lake
Take your kids to Nagavara Lake and let them enjoy boating and some amazing playful water rides
With its exciting rides, Wonder La is a perfect spot for a family day out full of adventure and fun
Wonder La
