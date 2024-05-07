Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel 

MAY 07, 2024

Must-visit places in Bangalore with kids

Enjoy boating and picnicking at Ulsoor Lake, a serene spot in Bangalore perfect for a family day out with kids

Ulsoor Lake

Images: freepik

Lalbagh is a beautiful garden where kids can explore nature, learn about various plants, and enjoy the flower show

Lalbagh botanical gardens

Images: freepik

The planetarium offers fascinating sky shows and educational exhibits about space, making it a captivating experience for kids

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

Images: freepik

A sprawling wildlife sanctuary near Bangalore offers safari tours, a butterfly park, and a zoo, making it a thrilling place for kids

Bannerghatta National Park

Images: freepik

Visit Nandi Hills, where kids can enjoy trekking, and watch calming sunrise amidst the beautiful nature

Nandi Hills

Images: freepik

Known as the shooting location for the Bollywood film- Sholay, this place offers exciting adventure activities like ziplining and camping

Images: freepik

ramanagara

Explore the grand Bangalore palace, and let your kid learn about history and enjoy the palace’s beautiful gardens

Bangalore Palace

Images: freepik

Spend a relaxing day at Cubbon Park, a vast green space where kids can roam around plants

Cubbon Park

Images: freepik

Nagavara Lake

Images: freepik

Take your kids to Nagavara Lake and let them enjoy boating and some amazing playful water rides

With its exciting rides, Wonder La is a perfect spot for a family day out full of adventure and fun

Wonder La

Images: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here