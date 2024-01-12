Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 12, 2024
Must visit places in Bhutan
Embark on a pilgrimage to the iconic Tiger's Nest, perched on a cliff in Paro Valley, offering breathtaking views and a sense of spiritual serenity
Tiger's Nest Monastery (Paro Taktsang)
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in Bhutanese history and architecture at Punakha Dzong, a majestic fortress at the confluence of two rivers, with intricate woodwork and vibrant murals
Punakha Dzong
Image Source: Pexels
Delve into the capital city, Thimphu, where you can explore the bustling markets, visit the National Memorial Chorten, and experience the charm of Bhutanese urban life
Thimphu
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the picturesque Haa Valley, surrounded by mountains and dotted with traditional Bhutanese villages, offering a tranquil escape off the beaten path
Haa Valley
Image Source: Pexels
Ascend to Chele La, one of the highest motorable passes in Bhutan, where you can witness stunning panoramic views of the Himalayas and pristine landscapes
Chele La Pass
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the beauty of Dochula Pass, adorned with 108 chortens and blessed with panoramic views of the eastern Himalayas, making it a picturesque stop on your journey
Dochula Pass
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the idyllic Phobjikha Valley, a glacial valley known for its wildlife conservation efforts and the migratory black-necked cranes, offering a serene and unspoiled environment
Phobjikha Valley
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the cultural heartland of Bhutan in Bumthang Valley, home to ancient monasteries, historic sites, and vibrant festivals, providing a glimpse into Bhutan's rich heritage
Bumthang Valley
Image Source: Pexels
Marvel at the grandeur of Rinpung Dzong in Paro, a fortress-monastery that plays a key role in the annual Paro Tsechu festival, showcasing Bhutanese traditions and rituals
Rinpung Dzong (Paro)
Image Source: Pexels
Hike to the Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten, a stunning temple with panoramic views of the Punakha Valley, showcasing Bhutanese architecture and intricate artwork
Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten (Punakha)
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.