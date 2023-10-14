Heading 3

OCTOBER 14, 2023

Must-visit tourist places in Kerala

The popular hill station in Kerala known for its team plantations and picturesque landscapes

Munnar

Image Source: Pexels 

This place, called the Venice of the East, is famous for its backwaters and houseboat cruises

Alleppey

Image Source: Pexels 

The historic port city with the mix of Indian and European influences is popular for its Fort Kochi area and Chinese fishing nets

Kochi

Image Source: Pexels 

The capital city of Kerala offers a mixed view of historical sites and beautiful beaches

Thiruvananthapuram

Image Source: Pexels 

The hilly district in Kerala is perfect for adventure lovers as its full of lush forests, wildlife and peaceful landscapes

Wayanad

Image Source: Pexels 

Place of Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is must-visit place for nature enthusiasts and nature lovers

Thekkady

Image Source: Pexels 

A unique beach destination with beautiful cliffs overlooking Arabian Sea

Varkala

Image Source: Pexels 

Get best backwater experiences with bird sanctuary and serene surroundings

Kumarakom

Image Source: Pexels 

The place full of rich culture and history features various temples, forts, and natural surroundings

Palakkad

Image Source: Pexels 

The place of golden sandy shores and lively beach culture is perfect for all beach lovers

Kovalam

Image Source: Pexels 

