Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 14, 2023
Must-visit tourist places in Kerala
The popular hill station in Kerala known for its team plantations and picturesque landscapes
Munnar
Image Source: Pexels
This place, called the Venice of the East, is famous for its backwaters and houseboat cruises
Alleppey
Image Source: Pexels
The historic port city with the mix of Indian and European influences is popular for its Fort Kochi area and Chinese fishing nets
Kochi
Image Source: Pexels
The capital city of Kerala offers a mixed view of historical sites and beautiful beaches
Thiruvananthapuram
Image Source: Pexels
The hilly district in Kerala is perfect for adventure lovers as its full of lush forests, wildlife and peaceful landscapes
Wayanad
Image Source: Pexels
Place of Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is must-visit place for nature enthusiasts and nature lovers
Thekkady
Image Source: Pexels
A unique beach destination with beautiful cliffs overlooking Arabian Sea
Varkala
Image Source: Pexels
Get best backwater experiences with bird sanctuary and serene surroundings
Kumarakom
Image Source: Pexels
The place full of rich culture and history features various temples, forts, and natural surroundings
Palakkad
Image Source: Pexels
The place of golden sandy shores and lively beach culture is perfect for all beach lovers
Kovalam
Image Source: Pexels
