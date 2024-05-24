Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

may 24, 2024

Mutton Rogan Josh Recipe

A traditional Kashmiri delight

Mutton Rogan Josh

Image: freepik

Mutton (1 kg), yoghurt (1 cup), sliced onions, 2 tbsp garlic paste, 2 tbsp ginger paste, 2 tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp garam masala, a pinch of asafoetida, 4 tbsp oil and salt to taste

Ingredients

Image: freepik

In a bowl, mix mutton with yoghurt, garlic paste, ginger paste, and salt. Cover and let it marinate for 1-2 hours

 Marinate the Mutton

Image: freepik

Heat oil in a large pot. Add finely sliced onions and cook until golden brown

 Preparing the Base

Image: freepik

To the onions, add Kashmiri red chilli powder, ground coriander, ground cumin, and asafoetida. Stir well

 Adding Spices

Image: freepik

Add the marinated mutton to the pot. Cook on high heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently until the meat is brown

Cooking the Mutton

Image: freepik

Add 2 cups of water, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and let it simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the meat is tender

 Simmering

Image: freepik

Add garam masala. Mix well and let it cook for another 10 minutes

 Final Touches

Image: freepik

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Adjust salt if necessary

Garnishing

Image: freepik

Serve hot with steamed rice or naan. Enjoy your delicious Mutton Rogan Josh

 Serving

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here