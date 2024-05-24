Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
may 24, 2024
Mutton Rogan Josh Recipe
A traditional Kashmiri delight
Mutton Rogan Josh
Image: freepik
Mutton (1 kg), yoghurt (1 cup), sliced onions, 2 tbsp garlic paste, 2 tbsp ginger paste, 2 tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp garam masala, a pinch of asafoetida, 4 tbsp oil and salt to taste
Ingredients
Image: freepik
In a bowl, mix mutton with yoghurt, garlic paste, ginger paste, and salt. Cover and let it marinate for 1-2 hours
Marinate the Mutton
Image: freepik
Heat oil in a large pot. Add finely sliced onions and cook until golden brown
Preparing the Base
Image: freepik
To the onions, add Kashmiri red chilli powder, ground coriander, ground cumin, and asafoetida. Stir well
Adding Spices
Image: freepik
Add the marinated mutton to the pot. Cook on high heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently until the meat is brown
Cooking the Mutton
Image: freepik
Add 2 cups of water, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and let it simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the meat is tender
Simmering
Image: freepik
Add garam masala. Mix well and let it cook for another 10 minutes
Final Touches
Image: freepik
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Adjust salt if necessary
Garnishing
Image: freepik
Serve hot with steamed rice or naan. Enjoy your delicious Mutton Rogan Josh
Serving
Image: freepik
