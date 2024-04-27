Myths about Men’s Skincare

It is believed that men and women are at equal ends of getting diagnosed with cancer but sadly men have a higher risk. It is important to take preventive measures for men and women such as applying sunscreen
Equal Risk Of Cancer
It is said that men age better than women but men’ thickness of face skin starts decreasing with age which causes fine lines and wrinkles in men more than women
Aging
Washing your face in frequent intervals doesn’t improve skin quality but ironically it develops more oil on your skin; washing your face once or twice is fine and applying moisturiser is necessary
Washing Your Face
People don’t focus on buying skincare specifically designed for men and using them will be extremely beneficial for your skin
Men’ Skincare
Shaving will lead hair growing back thicker and pointy, hence trimming your chest hair is the best option
Say No To Shaving Chest Hair
Don’t wash your face with bar soaps since it contains alkaline and high pH levels
Face Wash
It is believed that age spots happen to older people, but brown spots can occur at any age because of long sun exposure
Age Spots
Acne
Stop believing that acne is only something that happens to teenagers. It can happen at any age due to hormonal disbalance or use of strong products
Oiling
Excessive oiling can result in your hair being frizzy and can lead to breakage
Cold And Hot Water
It is widely believed that hot water opens pores and cold water closes them. Although cold water does tighten your pores and hot water loosens them