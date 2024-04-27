Heading 3

Myths about Men’s Skincare

It is believed that men and women are at equal ends of getting diagnosed with cancer but sadly men have a higher risk. It is important to take preventive measures for men and women such as applying sunscreen 

 Equal Risk Of Cancer

Image Source: pexels

It is said that men age better than women but men’ thickness of face skin starts decreasing with age which causes fine lines and wrinkles in men more than women 

 Aging

Image Source: pexels

Washing your face in frequent intervals doesn’t improve skin quality but ironically it develops more oil on your skin; washing your face once or twice is fine and applying moisturiser is necessary

Washing Your Face

Image Source:  pexels

People don’t focus on buying skincare specifically designed for men and using them will be extremely beneficial for your skin 

Men’ Skincare

Image Source:  pexels

Shaving will lead hair growing back thicker and pointy, hence trimming your chest hair is the best option 

Image Source: pexels

Say No To Shaving Chest Hair

Don’t wash your face with bar soaps since it contains alkaline and high pH levels 

Face Wash

Image Source: pexels

It is believed that age spots happen to older people, but brown spots can occur at any age because of long sun exposure 

Age Spots

Image Source: pexels

 Acne

Image Source: pexels

Stop believing that acne is only something that happens to teenagers. It can happen at any age due to hormonal disbalance or use of strong products 

Oiling

Image Source: pexels

Excessive oiling can result in your hair being frizzy and can lead to breakage

Cold And Hot Water

Image Source: pexels

It is widely believed that hot water opens pores and cold water closes them. Although cold water does tighten your pores and hot water loosens them

