Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

Nail-care tips for long lasting nails

Image: Pexels

There are several hacks to make your manicures last longer. Take a look at some expert tips on nail care

#1

File your nails in slow and controlled movements instead of going back and forth as this can make the edge of the nail brittle and lead to breakage

Image: Pexels

#2

Opt for a round or oval shape. Round or oval-shape nails with short or medium lengths help sustain a manicure for longer. It decreases the chances of nail tearing, damage and chipping

Image: Pexels

#3

Avoid excess water contact. Do not dip your hands in the manicure water bowl for more than 4-5 minutes as water expands the nails which can shrink to their regular size upon drying

Image: Pexels

#4

#5

Image: Pexels

Choose your colour wisely. Going beyond 1-3 coats apart form the base and top coat can make your polish prone to chipping

Image: Pexels

#6

Apply the topcoat over the edge of your nails to prevent chipping 

Always use a base coat before polish application for a protection layer. If your nails are weak, apply a nail-strengthening base coat

#7

Image: Pexels

Don’t let the nail polish touch your cuticles or skin as it can break the seal of the polish and lift off easily

#8

Image: Pexels

#9

Image: Pexels

Dip your freshly manicured nails in iced water. This hardens the enamel and speeds up drying time

Image: Pexels

Use cuticle oil regularly, as this can help nail growth and promote a strong base for nail creations

#10

