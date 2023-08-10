Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 10, 2023
Nail-care tips for long lasting nails
There are several hacks to make your manicures last longer. Take a look at some expert tips on nail care
#1
File your nails in slow and controlled movements instead of going back and forth as this can make the edge of the nail brittle and lead to breakage
#2
Opt for a round or oval shape. Round or oval-shape nails with short or medium lengths help sustain a manicure for longer. It decreases the chances of nail tearing, damage and chipping
#3
Avoid excess water contact. Do not dip your hands in the manicure water bowl for more than 4-5 minutes as water expands the nails which can shrink to their regular size upon drying
#4
#5
Choose your colour wisely. Going beyond 1-3 coats apart form the base and top coat can make your polish prone to chipping
#6
Apply the topcoat over the edge of your nails to prevent chipping
Always use a base coat before polish application for a protection layer. If your nails are weak, apply a nail-strengthening base coat
#7
Don’t let the nail polish touch your cuticles or skin as it can break the seal of the polish and lift off easily
#8
#9
Dip your freshly manicured nails in iced water. This hardens the enamel and speeds up drying time
Use cuticle oil regularly, as this can help nail growth and promote a strong base for nail creations
#10
