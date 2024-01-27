Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 27, 2024

Narcissist Quotes

"Narcissistic people are always struggling with the fact that the rest of the world doesn't revolve around them"

#1

Image: freepik

"Narcissistic people are always seeking attention, but it is the attention of others that they seek, not their love"

#2

Image: freepik

"Narcissism is a self-imposed prison that holds you captive in your ego"

#3

Image: freepik

 "Narcissism is the ultimate expression of selfishness"

#4

Image: freepik

"Narcissism is the antithesis of leadership because leadership is all about others"

#5

Image: freepik

"Narcissism is a mask that covers up a deep sense of inadequacy and insecurity"

#6

Image: freepik

"Narcissism is the enemy of genuine self-worth"

#7

Image: freepik

"Narcissism, in its most basic sense, is a refusal to grow up"

#8

Image: freepik

"Narcissism is the graveyard of empathy" 

#9

Image: freepik

"Narcissism is the ultimate form of self-love, but it can also be the most destructive"

#10

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here