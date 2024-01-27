Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
JANUARY 27, 2024
Narcissist Quotes
"Narcissistic people are always struggling with the fact that the rest of the world doesn't revolve around them"
#1
Image: freepik
"Narcissistic people are always seeking attention, but it is the attention of others that they seek, not their love"
#2
Image: freepik
"Narcissism is a self-imposed prison that holds you captive in your ego"
#3
Image: freepik
"Narcissism is the ultimate expression of selfishness"
#4
Image: freepik
"Narcissism is the antithesis of leadership because leadership is all about others"
#5
Image: freepik
"Narcissism is a mask that covers up a deep sense of inadequacy and insecurity"
#6
Image: freepik
"Narcissism is the enemy of genuine self-worth"
#7
Image: freepik
"Narcissism, in its most basic sense, is a refusal to grow up"
#8
Image: freepik
"Narcissism is the graveyard of empathy"
#9
Image: freepik
"Narcissism is the ultimate form of self-love, but it can also be the most destructive"
#10
Image: freepik
