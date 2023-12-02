Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 02, 2023
Natural foods to beat sugar cravings
It's no wonder that we often find ourselves craving sugar in a world filled with tempting sweet treats
Craving
There is a wide range of Indian ingredients that not only please our taste buds but also offer numerous health advantages
Taste buds
Find out the world of natural sweetness with these 7 foods that can be a powerful aid to beat your sugar cravings
Find out
High amount of vitamin C in it assists in maintaining stable blood sugar levels, which helps prevent cravings
Amla
Filled with natural sugars-glucose, fructose, and sucrose with a healthy dose of fiber, making them great for the sweet tooth!
Dates
A thoughtfully selected blend of nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, can make for a delicious and healthy snack that helps curb those sugar cravings
Nuts and seeds
Unlike refined sugar, it contains minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium, and the complex carbs in it give you a steady energy supply
Jaggery
According to research, it helps in managing blood sugar levels, which decreases the sudden cravings for sugary foods
Cinnamon
When you chew fennel seeds, they offer a gentle sweetness that can help satisfy your cravings
Fennel seeds
Curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, has the potential to regulate blood sugar levels and decrease insulin resistance
Turmeric
