Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 02, 2023

Natural foods to beat sugar cravings

It's no wonder that we often find ourselves craving sugar in a world filled with tempting sweet treats

Craving 

Image Source: Pixabay

There is a wide range of Indian ingredients that not only please our taste buds but also offer numerous health advantages

Taste buds 

Image Source: Pixabay

Find out the world of natural sweetness with these 7 foods that can be a powerful aid to beat your sugar cravings

Find out 

Image Source: Pixabay

High amount of vitamin C in it assists in maintaining stable blood sugar levels, which helps prevent cravings

Amla 

Image Source: Pixabay

Filled with natural sugars-glucose, fructose, and sucrose with a healthy dose of fiber, making them great for the sweet tooth!

Dates 

Image Source: Pexels

A thoughtfully selected blend of nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, can make for a delicious and healthy snack that helps curb those sugar cravings

Nuts and seeds 

Image Source: Pixabay

Unlike refined sugar, it contains minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium, and the complex carbs in it give you a steady energy supply

Jaggery 

Image Source: Pexels

According to research, it helps in managing blood sugar levels, which decreases the sudden cravings for sugary foods

Cinnamon 

Image Source: Pixabay

When you chew fennel seeds, they offer a gentle sweetness that can help satisfy your cravings

Fennel seeds 

Image Source: Pexels

Curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, has the potential to regulate blood sugar levels and decrease insulin resistance

Turmeric

Image Source: Pexels

