MAY 21, 2023
Natural Home Remedies For Soft Lips
Licking your lips, dehydration, dry weather, and hot foods may often lead to dry lips
Main cause of dry lips
After waking up, use a damp washcloth or a toothbrush to gently rub off any dead or dry skin. This will also boost circulation to the area
Exfoliate your lips
Mix one teaspoon of ground oats and half a teaspoon of coconut oil in a bowl. Apply it to your lips and scrub for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with water
Coconut oil
Mix honey and a dash of cinnamon powder in a bowl. Apply this mixture to the scrubbed lips
Honey
Apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel to your dry, chapped lips. Rinse it off with lukewarm water
Aloe vera
Apply a thick layer of petroleum jelly to your dry skin to seal in moisture after gently exfoliating your lips with a lip scrub
Petroleum jelly
To achieve baby-soft lips, simply apply a very small amount of shea butter to your lips before going to bed
Shea butter
Its inflammatory properties will quickly cure your skin, allowing you to use it directly on cracked lips
Olive oil
Getting eight glasses of water a day will benefit your body in lots of ways, and fuller-looking lips are an added benefit
Hydration
Using peppermint oil on your lips may boost circulation to the area. It also provides a cooling sensation that can soothe lips that feel dry
Peppermint oil
