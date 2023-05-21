Heading 3

MAY 21, 2023

Natural Home Remedies For Soft Lips

Image : Pexels

Licking your lips, dehydration, dry weather, and hot foods may often lead to dry lips 

Main cause of dry lips 

Image : Pexels

After waking up, use a damp washcloth or a toothbrush to gently rub off any dead or dry skin. This will also boost circulation to the area

Exfoliate your lips

Image : Pexels

Mix one teaspoon of ground oats and half a teaspoon of coconut oil in a bowl. Apply it to your lips and scrub for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with water

Coconut oil 

Image : Pexels

Mix honey and a dash of cinnamon powder in a bowl. Apply this mixture to the scrubbed lips

Honey 

Image : Pexels

Apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel to your dry, chapped lips. Rinse it off with lukewarm water

Aloe vera 

Image : Pexels

Apply a thick layer of petroleum jelly to your dry skin to seal in moisture after gently exfoliating your lips with a lip scrub

Petroleum jelly 

Image : Pexels

To achieve baby-soft lips, simply apply a very small amount of shea butter to your lips before going to bed

Shea butter 

Image : Pexels

Its inflammatory properties will quickly cure your skin, allowing you to use it directly on cracked lips

Olive oil 

Image : Pexels

Getting eight glasses of water a day will benefit your body in lots of ways, and fuller-looking lips are an added benefit

Hydration 

Image : Pexels

Using peppermint oil on your lips may boost circulation to the area. It also provides a cooling sensation that can soothe lips that feel dry

Peppermint oil 

