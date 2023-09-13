Heading 3

Natural Nuskhe for glowing skin

A quick and easy remedy for glowing and supple skin is a mixture of turmeric and gram flour with milk or water

Turmeric 

Warm virgin coconut oil works best for dry and dull skin as it locks moisture and also nourishes the skin with essential fatty acids

Coconut Oil 

A mixture of cucumber and yogurt works as a cooling remedy for the skin, and it also replenishes and rejuvenates dull skin

Cucumber 

A mixture of aloe vera gel, honey, and a pinch of turmeric can help in nourishing and healing the skin to give it a natural glow

Aloe Vera

Lemon

Easy to make, a quick mixture of lemon and sugar works to remove tan, making your skin appear brighter and radiant

Green tea when mixed with brown sugar, one tbsp of cream, and water can help protect your skin from UV rays and reduce inflammation

Green Tea 

A mixture of ripe bananas and milk works to nourish, hydrate, and improve the overall health of the skin

Bananas

Orange peel powder mixed with a few tbsps of rose water can inhibit the formation of melanin and in turn, make your skin brighter and glowing

Orange Peel 

Honey acts as a great moisturizer and helps to keep the skin well-hydrated. It also reduces blemishes and helps in fading of pigmentation and scars

Honey 

Papaya pulp acts as a gentle exfoliator and helps in removing inactive protein cells and dead skin cells, revealing a natural glow

Papaya 

