Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

Natural remedies for Frizzy hair care

    Massage warm coconut oil into your hair, leaving it on for at least 30 minutes before washing to hydrate and reduce frizz

Coconut Oil

Image: Pexels

    Apply aloe vera gel to damp hair, letting it sit for 2030 minutes before rinsing for added moisture and frizz control

Aloe Vera Gel

Image: Pexels

 Mix diluted apple cider vinegar with water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing to smooth the hair cuticle

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

Image: Pexels

    A few drops of argan oil can be applied to damp hair to provide nourishment and tame frizz without weighing down the hair

Argan Oil

Image: Pexels

    Combine honey and yogurt into a hair mask, leaving it on for 20-30 minutes to moisturize and control frizz

Honey and Yogurt Mask

Image: Pexels

    Mash avocado and apply it to damp hair for a natural source of fatty acids that can help reduce frizz and add shine

Image: Pexels

Avocado Hair Mask

    Mix mashed banana with a spoon of honey and olive oil, leaving it on hair for 30 minutes to reduce frizz and add moisture

 Banana Hair Mask

Image: Pexels

    Use jojoba oil on damp hair to mimic the natural oils of the scalp, providing hydration and combating frizz

Jojoba Oil

Image: Pexels

    Mix rosewater with water in a spray bottle to mist on hair, helping to control frizz and add a pleasant scent

 Rosewater Spritz

Image: Pexels

     Whisk egg yolks and apply the mixture to damp hair, letting it sit for 20 minutes to nourish and control frizz

Egg Yolk Mask

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here