Natural remedies for Frizzy hair care
Massage warm coconut oil into your hair, leaving it on for at least 30 minutes before washing to hydrate and reduce frizz
Coconut Oil
Apply aloe vera gel to damp hair, letting it sit for 2030 minutes before rinsing for added moisture and frizz control
Aloe Vera Gel
Mix diluted apple cider vinegar with water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing to smooth the hair cuticle
Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse
A few drops of argan oil can be applied to damp hair to provide nourishment and tame frizz without weighing down the hair
Argan Oil
Combine honey and yogurt into a hair mask, leaving it on for 20-30 minutes to moisturize and control frizz
Honey and Yogurt Mask
Mash avocado and apply it to damp hair for a natural source of fatty acids that can help reduce frizz and add shine
Avocado Hair Mask
Mix mashed banana with a spoon of honey and olive oil, leaving it on hair for 30 minutes to reduce frizz and add moisture
Banana Hair Mask
Use jojoba oil on damp hair to mimic the natural oils of the scalp, providing hydration and combating frizz
Jojoba Oil
Mix rosewater with water in a spray bottle to mist on hair, helping to control frizz and add a pleasant scent
Rosewater Spritz
Whisk egg yolks and apply the mixture to damp hair, letting it sit for 20 minutes to nourish and control frizz
Egg Yolk Mask
