Arpita Sarkar

Health

MAY 13, 2023

Natural Remedies For Loose Motion

Keep yourself hydrated. Since water accounts for roughly 70% of the human body, it's crucial to replenish these stores regularly to feel healthy and stay alive

Turmeric is one of the most effective home remedies for loose motion. It contains antioxidants that can help to ease pain and inflammation in your joints

To treat loose motion with ginger, combine one tablespoon of fresh ginger root juice with two cups of water and drink this mixture twice daily for 1-2 weeks

Pomegranates are rich in vitamin C, which helps reduce loose motion

Yoghurt, which is rich in beneficial bacteria, may help lessen the occurrence of loose motion

Buttermilk is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D, which can help regulate bowel movements

Bananas are rich in potassium and fiber. Bananas contain a good amount of energy, which can help to prevent loose motion

Avocados are rich in fiber, monounsaturated fats, and potassium. Therefore, avocados can help you reduce loose motion

Lemon is a natural antacid and can help in reducing the acidity of the stomach

Tamarind is an excellent home remedy for loose motion. It helps in the digestion of food and prevents loose motion

