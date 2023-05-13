MAY 13, 2023
Natural Remedies For Loose Motion
Keep yourself hydrated. Since water accounts for roughly 70% of the human body, it's crucial to replenish these stores regularly to feel healthy and stay alive
Keep yourself hydrated
Turmeric is one of the most effective home remedies for loose motion. It contains antioxidants that can help to ease pain and inflammation in your joints
Turmeric
To treat loose motion with ginger, combine one tablespoon of fresh ginger root juice with two cups of water and drink this mixture twice daily for 1-2 weeks
Ginger
Pomegranate
Pomegranates are rich in vitamin C, which helps reduce loose motion
Yoghurt, which is rich in beneficial bacteria, may help lessen the occurrence of loose motion
Yoghurt
Buttermilk is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D, which can help regulate bowel movements
Buttermilk
Bananas are rich in potassium and fiber. Bananas contain a good amount of energy, which can help to prevent loose motion
Bananas
Avocados are rich in fiber, monounsaturated fats, and potassium. Therefore, avocados can help you reduce loose motion
Avocados
Lemon is a natural antacid and can help in reducing the acidity of the stomach
Lemon
Tamarind is an excellent home remedy for loose motion. It helps in the digestion of food and prevents loose motion
Tamarind
