june 11, 2024

Natural Remedies to Achieve Korean Glass Skin

Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and impurities. Follow up with a water-based foam cleanser for deep cleaning

Double Cleansing with Oil and Foam

Mix rice flour with water or milk to create a gentle scrub. Use it twice a week to remove dead skin cells and brighten your complexion

Exfoliation with Rice Flour Scrub

Brew green tea and let it cool. Apply it as a toner to soothe, hydrate, and provide antioxidants to your skin

Hydrating Toner with Green Tea

Mix equal parts honey and yogurt. Apply it as a mask for 15-20 minutes to nourish and moisturize your skin

Nourishing Face Mask with Honey and Yogurt

Dissolve Vitamin C capsules in distilled water. Mix in aloe vera gel and Vitamin E oil (optional). Apply it daily for an even and radiant complexion

Brightening Serum with Vitamin C

Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it to your face. It hydrates, soothes, and helps to maintain skin elasticity

Moisturizing with Aloe Vera Gel

Place cucumber slices over your eyes for 10-15 minutes. This reduces puffiness and provides a refreshing effect

Eye Treatment with Cucumber Slices

Mix ground oats with water or yogurt to create a mask. Apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes to repair and soothe your skin barrier, reducing inflammation and irritation

Skin Barrier Repair with Oatmeal Mask

Overnight Treatment with Rice Water

Use fermented rice water as an overnight toner. It promotes cell regeneration and keeps skin smooth and supple

Use a natural sunscreen with ingredients like zinc oxide. Protects your skin from UV damage while maintaining its health and radiance

Sun Protection with Natural Sunscreen

