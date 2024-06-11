Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 11, 2024
Natural Remedies to Achieve Korean Glass Skin
Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and impurities. Follow up with a water-based foam cleanser for deep cleaning
Double Cleansing with Oil and Foam
Image Source: Freepik
Mix rice flour with water or milk to create a gentle scrub. Use it twice a week to remove dead skin cells and brighten your complexion
Exfoliation with Rice Flour Scrub
Image Source: Freepik
Brew green tea and let it cool. Apply it as a toner to soothe, hydrate, and provide antioxidants to your skin
Hydrating Toner with Green Tea
Image Source: Freepik
Mix equal parts honey and yogurt. Apply it as a mask for 15-20 minutes to nourish and moisturize your skin
Nourishing Face Mask with Honey and Yogurt
Image Source: Freepik
Dissolve Vitamin C capsules in distilled water. Mix in aloe vera gel and Vitamin E oil (optional). Apply it daily for an even and radiant complexion
Image Source: Freepik
Brightening Serum with Vitamin C
Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it to your face. It hydrates, soothes, and helps to maintain skin elasticity
Moisturizing with Aloe Vera Gel
Image Source: Freepik
Place cucumber slices over your eyes for 10-15 minutes. This reduces puffiness and provides a refreshing effect
Eye Treatment with Cucumber Slices
Image Source: Freepik
Mix ground oats with water or yogurt to create a mask. Apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes to repair and soothe your skin barrier, reducing inflammation and irritation
Skin Barrier Repair with Oatmeal Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Overnight Treatment with Rice Water
Image Source: Freepik
Use fermented rice water as an overnight toner. It promotes cell regeneration and keeps skin smooth and supple
Use a natural sunscreen with ingredients like zinc oxide. Protects your skin from UV damage while maintaining its health and radiance
Sun Protection with Natural Sunscreen
Image Source: Freepik
