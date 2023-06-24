Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 24, 2023

Natural remedies to cure balding

The symptom of excessive hair loss and no new hair growth is balding

Balding

Image: Pexels

It becomes difficult for people to accept who they are and lose confidence

Image: Pexels

Effects

The effects of balding can be reversed using some homemade DIY remedies. Take a look

Home remedies

Image:  Pexels

Onion juice is a remedy for alopecia and helps reverse balding

Onion juice

Image:  Pexels

Oil massage

Image:  Pexels

It is necessary to have a massage after applying oil to boost blood circulation in scalp 

Image:  Pexels

Fenugreek

Take methi powder and add some water to make a paste and let it sit on the scalp for an hour and rinse it off

Scrap out the gel from the leaf and apply it for 1 hour and rinse it off. It is one of the easiest remedies

Aloe vera

Image:  Pexels

Coconut oil added with some lemon juice gives effective results and must try

Lemon

Image:  Pexels

Fish oil

Image:  Pexels

Consult a doctor before consuming but the acid present in the capsule promotes hair growth

Image:  Pexels

In case of no remedies work or any side effects please consult a doctor

Disclaimer

