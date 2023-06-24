Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 24, 2023
Natural remedies to cure balding
The symptom of excessive hair loss and no new hair growth is balding
Balding
It becomes difficult for people to accept who they are and lose confidence
Effects
The effects of balding can be reversed using some homemade DIY remedies. Take a look
Home remedies
Onion juice is a remedy for alopecia and helps reverse balding
Onion juice
Oil massage
It is necessary to have a massage after applying oil to boost blood circulation in scalp
Fenugreek
Take methi powder and add some water to make a paste and let it sit on the scalp for an hour and rinse it off
Scrap out the gel from the leaf and apply it for 1 hour and rinse it off. It is one of the easiest remedies
Aloe vera
Coconut oil added with some lemon juice gives effective results and must try
Lemon
Fish oil
Consult a doctor before consuming but the acid present in the capsule promotes hair growth
In case of no remedies work or any side effects please consult a doctor
Disclaimer
