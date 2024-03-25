Heading 3

Natural remedies to grow baby hair on forehead

Gently massage the scalp with coconut oil or almond oil to stimulate blood flow, which can promote hair growth

Scalp Massage 

Ensure to have a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, especially vitamins A, C, E, and biotin, which are essential for healthy hair growth

Nutritious Diet 

Avoid pulling the hair into tight hairstyles or using tight hair accessories, as this can damage the hair follicles and hinder growth

 Avoid Tight Hairstyles 

Keep the scalp clean by washing it regularly with a mild shampoo to prevent the accumulation of dirt and oil that can clog hair follicles

Regular Washing 

 Use a soft brush to gently brush the hair, which can help distribute natural oils and stimulate the scalp

Gentle Brushing

 Apply fresh aloe vera gel to the scalp to soothe and moisturize the skin, promoting healthy hair growth

Aloe Vera Gel

Massage the scalp with fresh coconut milk to nourish the hair follicles and encourage hair growth

Coconut Milk 

Apply onion juice diluted with water to the scalp and leave it on for a short time before rinsing to stimulate hair follicles

Onion Juice 

 Castor Oil 

Apply a small amount of castor oil to the scalp and massage gently to promote hair growth

Ensure to get enough sleep, as adequate rest is essential for overall health, including hair growth

Ensure Adequate Sleep 

