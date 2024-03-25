Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
March 25, 2024
Natural remedies to grow baby hair on forehead
Gently massage the scalp with coconut oil or almond oil to stimulate blood flow, which can promote hair growth
Scalp Massage
Ensure to have a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, especially vitamins A, C, E, and biotin, which are essential for healthy hair growth
Nutritious Diet
Avoid pulling the hair into tight hairstyles or using tight hair accessories, as this can damage the hair follicles and hinder growth
Avoid Tight Hairstyles
Keep the scalp clean by washing it regularly with a mild shampoo to prevent the accumulation of dirt and oil that can clog hair follicles
Regular Washing
Use a soft brush to gently brush the hair, which can help distribute natural oils and stimulate the scalp
Gentle Brushing
Apply fresh aloe vera gel to the scalp to soothe and moisturize the skin, promoting healthy hair growth
Aloe Vera Gel
Massage the scalp with fresh coconut milk to nourish the hair follicles and encourage hair growth
Coconut Milk
Apply onion juice diluted with water to the scalp and leave it on for a short time before rinsing to stimulate hair follicles
Onion Juice
Castor Oil
Apply a small amount of castor oil to the scalp and massage gently to promote hair growth
Ensure to get enough sleep, as adequate rest is essential for overall health, including hair growth
Ensure Adequate Sleep
