Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
Natural remedies to soothe sunburn
Aloe vera gel is known for its soothing and cooling properties, making it an excellent remedy for sunburn. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly from the plant to the affected area for relief
Aloe Vera
Image Source: Freepik
A cool compress can help reduce inflammation and soothe the burn. Soak a cloth in cool water and apply it to the sunburned skin for 15-20 minutes
Cool Compress
Image Source: Freepik
Adding oatmeal to a lukewarm bath can provide relief from sunburn. Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce redness and itching
Oatmeal Bath
Image Source: Freepik
Coconut oil can help moisturize sunburned skin and prevent peeling. Apply a small amount of coconut oil to the affected area after the initial heat has subsided
Coconut Oil
Image Source: Freepik
A baking soda bath can soothe the skin and reduce itching. Add a few tablespoons of baking soda to lukewarm bathwater and soak for 15-20 minutes
Image Source: Freepik
Baking Soda
Chamomile tea can provide relief and promote healing for sunburned skin. Brew chamomile tea, let it cool, and apply it to the affected area using a clean cloth or spray bottle
Chamomile Tea
Image Source: Freepik
Green tea contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation. Brew some green tea, let it cool, and apply it to the skin using a clean cloth
Green Tea
Image Source: Freepik
Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to the sunburn with a cotton ball. This can help balance the skin's pH and promote healing
Apple Cider Vinegar
Image Source: Freepik
Hydration
Image Source: Freepik
Staying hydrated is crucial when dealing with sunburn. Drink plenty of water to help your skin heal from the inside out and prevent dehydration
Do a patch test before applying any ingredient. In case of extreme sunburn, it's best to consult a doctor
Note
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.