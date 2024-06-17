Heading 3

Natural remedies to soothe sunburn

Aloe vera gel is known for its soothing and cooling properties, making it an excellent remedy for sunburn. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly from the plant to the affected area for relief

Aloe Vera

A cool compress can help reduce inflammation and soothe the burn. Soak a cloth in cool water and apply it to the sunburned skin for 15-20 minutes

Cool Compress

Adding oatmeal to a lukewarm bath can provide relief from sunburn. Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce redness and itching

Oatmeal Bath

Coconut oil can help moisturize sunburned skin and prevent peeling. Apply a small amount of coconut oil to the affected area after the initial heat has subsided

Coconut Oil

A baking soda bath can soothe the skin and reduce itching. Add a few tablespoons of baking soda to lukewarm bathwater and soak for 15-20 minutes

Baking Soda

Chamomile tea can provide relief and promote healing for sunburned skin. Brew chamomile tea, let it cool, and apply it to the affected area using a clean cloth or spray bottle

Chamomile Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation. Brew some green tea, let it cool, and apply it to the skin using a clean cloth

Green Tea

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to the sunburn with a cotton ball. This can help balance the skin's pH and promote healing

Apple Cider Vinegar

Hydration

Staying hydrated is crucial when dealing with sunburn. Drink plenty of water to help your skin heal from the inside out and prevent dehydration

Do a patch test before applying any ingredient. In case of extreme sunburn, it's best to consult a doctor

Note

