sept 27, 2021

Natural Ways To Smoothen Hair

Who doesn’t like a hot oil champi, which is just so relaxing? Massage your scalp regularly using coconut or olive oil. It nourishes and smoothens hair

If you want to get lustrous tresses and repair the damage to your hair, go for a protein hair mask

For this, take 2 egg whites in a bowl, add 1 tbsp of olive oil and a few drops of honey and whip it. Apply it over the lengths of your hair. Rinse it off with shampoo after 20 minutes

Do you also dry your hair by rubbing the towel over it? If yes, swap it with a cotton tee

Just wrap the tee over your head. Don’t rub. Just squeeze out the excess moisture. This method of drying prevents hair breakage and frizziness

Aloe Vera can work wonders for your hair. It hydrates, moisturises and smoothens the hair

For this, scrape fresh Aloe Vera pulp. Dilute it a bit with water and apply it to your hair. Wash it after 30 minutes

Never skip the conditioner after shampooing. It strengthens, nourishes and makes the hair look manageable

For a diy hair conditioning mask, take a bowl, mix 1 cup of yogurt, 2 tsp olive oil and a few drops of lavender oil. Apply and wash it after 20 minutes with cold water

Sleep on silk pillowcases. It does not absorb the moisture from your hair and keeps the natural oils in your hair intact

For more updates on hair care and beauty,
 follow Pinkvilla
Click Here