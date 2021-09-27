sept 27, 2021
Natural Ways To Smoothen Hair
Who doesn’t like a hot oil champi, which is just so relaxing? Massage your scalp regularly using coconut or olive oil. It nourishes and smoothens hair
If you want to get lustrous tresses and repair the damage to your hair, go for a protein hair mask
For this, take 2 egg whites in a bowl, add 1 tbsp of olive oil and a few drops of honey and whip it. Apply it over the lengths of your hair. Rinse it off with shampoo after 20 minutes
Do you also dry your hair by rubbing the towel over it? If yes, swap it with a cotton tee
Just wrap the tee over your head. Don’t rub. Just squeeze out the excess moisture. This method of drying prevents hair breakage and frizziness
Aloe Vera can work wonders for your hair. It hydrates, moisturises and smoothens the hair
For this, scrape fresh Aloe Vera pulp. Dilute it a bit with water and apply it to your hair. Wash it after 30 minutes
Never skip the conditioner after shampooing. It strengthens, nourishes and makes the hair look manageable
For a diy hair conditioning mask, take a bowl, mix 1 cup of yogurt, 2 tsp olive oil and a few drops of lavender oil. Apply and wash it after 20 minutes with cold water
Sleep on silk pillowcases. It does not absorb the moisture from your hair and keeps the natural oils in your hair intact
