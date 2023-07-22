Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 22, 2023
Natural ways to slow down aging
It is important to cover your skin while under the sun, as this can speed up aging. Seeking shade, covering up using sun-protective clothing, and using sunscreen and sunglasses with UV protection are some ways to protect your skin from the sun
Protect your skin from the sun
Image: Pexels
Studies show that eating fresh fruits and vegetables prevents damage that leads to premature aging
Image: Pexels
Eat healthy
Smoking speeds up skin aging by causing wrinkles and a dull complexion
Stop smoking
Image: Pexels
Alcohol tends to dehyrate the skin and is rough on the skin which tends to make us look older
Consume alcohol in moderation
Image: Pexels
Exercise consistently
Image: Pexels
Studies show that exercising can improve circulation and boost the immune system which gives the skin a youthful appearance
Image: Pexels
Gently cleanse your skin
Scrubbing your skin can cause irritation, and irritation accelerates aging
Moisturizer helps trap water, and keeps it hydrated which helps with looking youthful
Apply moisturizer every day
Image: Pexels
Sweating irritates the skin and causes perspiration so it’s important to wash your skin as soon as possible, after sweating
Wash your face after sweating
Image: Pexels
Stop using skin products that sting or burn
Image: Pexels
When skin products cause burning or irritation, your skin can appear aged/older
Image: Pexels
Tanning prematurely ages the skin and is also harmful due to all the UV rays emitted. Tanning accelerates aging
Apply self-tanner instead of getting a tan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.