Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 22, 2023

Natural ways to slow down aging

It is important to cover your skin while under the sun, as this can speed up aging. Seeking shade, covering up using sun-protective clothing, and using sunscreen and sunglasses with UV protection are some ways to protect your skin from the sun

Protect your skin from the sun

Studies show that eating fresh fruits and vegetables prevents damage that leads to premature aging

Eat healthy

Smoking speeds up skin aging by causing wrinkles and a dull complexion

Stop smoking

Alcohol tends to dehyrate the skin and is rough on the skin which tends to make us look older

Consume alcohol in moderation

Exercise consistently

Studies show that exercising can improve circulation and boost the immune system which gives the skin a youthful appearance

Gently cleanse your skin

Scrubbing your skin can cause irritation, and irritation accelerates aging

Moisturizer helps trap water, and keeps it hydrated which helps with looking youthful

Apply moisturizer every day

Sweating irritates the skin and causes perspiration so it’s important to wash your skin as soon as possible, after sweating

Wash your face after sweating

Stop using skin products that sting or burn

When skin products cause burning or irritation, your skin can appear aged/older

Tanning prematurely ages the skin and is also harmful due to all the UV rays emitted. Tanning accelerates aging

Apply self-tanner instead of getting a tan

