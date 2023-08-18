Heading 3

Natural ways to treat red spots on face 

There can be several causes for red spots on our skin like sunburn, acne and hot flashes.

Red spots 

These pesky spots can ruin your look, so here's how quickly you can banish them

Banish 

Use these home remedies to treat your red spots 

Try this 

Wash and slice an aloe vera leaf along its length. Scoop the gel out and apply it on your red spots and massage it deep into your skin. Rinse thoroughly after 20 minutes

Aloevera 

Cucumber

Start by grinding slices of cucumber to make it into a pulp. Use them to gently massage on the spots. Repeat this routine 2-3 times a week

Apple cider vinegar

Take half a teaspoon of Apple cider vinegar and mix it with two tbsp of water. Dab the mixture on the affected spots with the help of cotton. Rinse with water after 20 minutes

Rub the soft side of the peel against your skin for 10 minutes. Leave the skin to dry for nutrient absorption

Banana peels

Rub it evenly on the affected areas. Leave it to rest till the yogurt has completely dried off

Yogurt

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is the fastest way to reduce redness and red spots. Dip a cotton ball in lemon juice and dab on the affected areas

It's time to bid adieu to red spots 

Goodbye 

