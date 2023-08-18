Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 18, 2023
Natural ways to treat red spots on face
Image: Pexels
There can be several causes for red spots on our skin like sunburn, acne and hot flashes.
Red spots
These pesky spots can ruin your look, so here's how quickly you can banish them
Image: Pexels
Banish
Use these home remedies to treat your red spots
Image: Pexels
Try this
Wash and slice an aloe vera leaf along its length. Scoop the gel out and apply it on your red spots and massage it deep into your skin. Rinse thoroughly after 20 minutes
Image: Pexels
Aloevera
Cucumber
Image: Pexels
Start by grinding slices of cucumber to make it into a pulp. Use them to gently massage on the spots. Repeat this routine 2-3 times a week
Image: Pexels
Apple cider vinegar
Take half a teaspoon of Apple cider vinegar and mix it with two tbsp of water. Dab the mixture on the affected spots with the help of cotton. Rinse with water after 20 minutes
Rub the soft side of the peel against your skin for 10 minutes. Leave the skin to dry for nutrient absorption
Banana peels
Image: Pexels
Rub it evenly on the affected areas. Leave it to rest till the yogurt has completely dried off
Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Lemon juice
Image: Pexels
Lemon juice is the fastest way to reduce redness and red spots. Dip a cotton ball in lemon juice and dab on the affected areas
Image: Pexels
It's time to bid adieu to red spots
Goodbye
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.