OCTOBER 16, 2023
Navratri fasting delights
This is a popular fasting dish made from soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices
Sabudana Khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
Buckwheat flour is used to make unleavened bread, which is a staple during Navratri fasting
Kuttu Roti
Image Source: Pexels
Water chestnut flour is used to make chapatis or puris, which are suitable for fasting
Singhara Atta
Image Source: Pexels
Roasted or used in curries, makhana is a common fasting snack
Makhana
Image Source: Pexels
A mixture of fruits with a sprinkle of rock salt and black pepper is a healthy option
Fruit Chaat
Image Source: Pexels
Potatoes are allowed during Navratri fasting, and you can make a simple cumin-spiced potato dish
Aloo Jeera
Image Source: Pexels
Samak rice or Barnyard Millet is used to prepare dishes similar to regular rice
Samak rice
Image Source: Pexels
Arbi Kofta is prepared by mixing it with buckwheat flour also known as kuttu ka atta and served with mint-yoghourt dip
Arbi Kofta with Mint Yoghurt Dip
Image Source: Pexels
Rajgira puris are generally puffed bread made from amaranth flour
Rajgira Puris
Image Source: Pexels
The nourishing beverage will help get your energy up. It is made up of yoghurt, honey, bananas, and walnuts
Banana Walnut Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
