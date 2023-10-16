Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 16, 2023

Navratri fasting delights

This is a popular fasting dish made from soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices

Sabudana Khichdi

Image Source: Pexels 

Buckwheat flour is used to make unleavened bread, which is a staple during Navratri fasting

Kuttu Roti

Image Source: Pexels 

Water chestnut flour is used to make chapatis or puris, which are suitable for fasting

Singhara Atta

Image Source: Pexels 

Roasted or used in curries, makhana is a common fasting snack

Makhana

Image Source: Pexels 

A mixture of fruits with a sprinkle of rock salt and black pepper is a healthy option

Fruit Chaat

Image Source: Pexels 

Potatoes are allowed during Navratri fasting, and you can make a simple cumin-spiced potato dish

Aloo Jeera

Image Source: Pexels 

Samak rice or Barnyard Millet is used to prepare dishes similar to regular rice

Samak rice

Image Source: Pexels 

Arbi Kofta is prepared by mixing it with buckwheat flour also known as kuttu ka atta and served with mint-yoghourt dip

Arbi Kofta with Mint Yoghurt Dip

Image Source: Pexels 

Rajgira puris are generally puffed bread made from amaranth flour

Rajgira Puris

Image Source: Pexels 

The nourishing beverage will help get your energy up. It is made up of yoghurt, honey, bananas, and walnuts

Banana Walnut Lassi

Image Source: Pexels 

