Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 21, 2023
Navya Nair diet and fitness
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
Navya Nair is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema along with Kannada and Tamil films
Navya Nair
The actress loves to workout and stay fit. She is a huge fitness enthusiast. She first started working out to maintain her body to be able to dance
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
Her fitness
The actress has many exercises as a part of her workout routine. Take a look at her fitness regime
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
Fitness routine
Navya Nair’s fitness routine includes a fusion of dance and yoga. These two forms of exercise create a balanced and engaging workout
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
Yoga and Dance
Cardio
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
The actress incorporates cardio exercises like running, brisk walking, and cycling as it helps burn fat and improve stamina
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
Strength training
The actress emphasizes on strength training to build lean muscle mass
Navya opts for frequent small meals to keep her metabolism active as this helps stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent energy dips
Diet
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
It plays a pivotal role in her diet plan. She practices mindful eating which prevents overeating
Portion control
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
Workouts
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
The actress worksout for an hour or an hour and a half
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
She likes to include different workouts in her routine to avoid feeling mundane
Different routines
Image: Navya Nair's Instagram
