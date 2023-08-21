Navya Nair diet and fitness

Heading 3

Navya Nair is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema along with Kannada and Tamil films

The actress loves to workout and stay fit. She is a huge fitness enthusiast. She first started working out to maintain her body to be able to dance

The actress has many exercises as a part of her workout routine. Take a look at her fitness regime

Navya Nair’s fitness routine includes a fusion of dance and yoga. These two forms of exercise create a balanced and engaging workout

The actress incorporates cardio exercises like running, brisk walking, and cycling as it helps burn fat and improve stamina

The actress emphasizes on strength training to build lean muscle mass

Navya opts for frequent small meals to keep her metabolism active as this helps stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent energy dips

It plays a pivotal role in her diet plan. She practices mindful eating which prevents overeating 

The actress worksout for an hour or an hour and a half

She likes to include different workouts in her routine to avoid feeling mundane

