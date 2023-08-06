Heading 3
Nazriya Nazim's diet and fitness
Nazriya Nazam is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies
Career
Some of her movies include ‘Bangalore Days’, ‘Raja Rani’ and ‘Ante Sundaraniki’
Her movies
Nazriya Nazim is a fitness enthusiast. Take a look at Nazriya's fitness and diet
Fitness
The actress engages in aerobic and weight training exercises in her routine to burn calories and increase muscle strength
Weight training
Diet
Nazriya includes all necessary carbs and protein in her diet. She tries to avoid junk food but occasionally engages in it on a cheat day
Hydration
Nazriya makes sure to drink a lot of water as a part of her diet to stay hydrated
The actress also drinks healthy fruit juices as a part of her diet to keep herself hydrated
Healthy juices
The actress also includes dry fruits and nuts in her diet
Nuts & Dry fruits
Mindful eater
Nazriya is mindful of her eating habits
The actress includes Yoga in her fitness routine
Yoga
