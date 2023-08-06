Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 06, 2023

Nazriya Nazim's diet and fitness

Nazriya Nazam is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies 

Career

Image:  Pexels

Some of her movies include ‘Bangalore Days’, ‘Raja Rani’ and ‘Ante Sundaraniki’

Image:  Pexels

Her movies

Nazriya Nazim is a fitness enthusiast. Take a look at Nazriya's fitness and diet

Fitness

Image:  Pexels

The actress engages in aerobic and weight training exercises in her routine to burn calories and increase muscle strength

Weight training

Image:  Pexels

Diet

Image:  Pexels

Nazriya includes all necessary carbs and protein in her diet. She tries to avoid junk food but occasionally engages in it on a cheat day

Image:  Pexels

Hydration

Nazriya makes sure to drink a lot of water as a part of her diet to stay hydrated

The actress also drinks healthy fruit juices as a part of her diet to keep herself hydrated

Healthy juices

Image:  Pexels

The actress also includes dry fruits and nuts in her diet

Nuts & Dry fruits 

Image:  Pexels

Mindful eater

Image:  Pexels

Nazriya is mindful of her eating habits 

Image:  Pexels

The actress includes Yoga in her fitness routine

Yoga

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here