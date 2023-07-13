Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 13, 2023
Neetu Kapoor's weight loss secrets
Neetu Singh Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and has given many notable films
Neetu Kapoor
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Neetu Singh’s mother worked in films while her father was a politician
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Family Background
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor is an ageless beauty and has a maintained physique and we are in awe of it
Beauty
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Neetu does not like to follow a strict diet but makes sure to eat healthy
Food Intake
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Breakfast
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Neetu prefers having a bowl of papaya, toast, and sugarless tea for her breakfast
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Afternoon
The Amar Akbar Anthony star drinks buttermilk and watermelon juice at 12
The star swears by yoga to maintain physical fitness
Yoga
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Her workout regime includes Pilates, body blade, and Viper kettlebell
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Workout
Walk
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagrammage: Pexels
The Kabhi Kabhie star makes sure to walk 10,000 steps daily
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Neetu Singh was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor
Work-front
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.