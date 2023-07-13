Heading 3

Neetu Kapoor's weight loss secrets

Neetu Singh Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and has given many notable films

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Singh’s mother worked in films while her father was a politician

Family Background

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor is an ageless beauty and has a maintained physique and we are in awe of it

Beauty

Neetu does not like to follow a strict diet but makes sure to eat healthy

Food Intake 

Breakfast

Neetu prefers having a bowl of papaya, toast, and sugarless tea for her breakfast

Afternoon

The Amar Akbar Anthony star drinks buttermilk and watermelon juice at 12

The star swears by yoga to maintain physical fitness

Yoga

Her workout regime includes Pilates, body blade, and Viper kettlebell

Workout

Walk

The Kabhi Kabhie star makes sure to walk 10,000 steps daily

Neetu Singh was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor

Work-front

