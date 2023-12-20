Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 20, 2023
New relationship quotes
"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart."
#1
Image Source: Freepik
"I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything."
#2
Image Source: Freepik
"Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties."
#3
Image Source: Freepik
"Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you."
#4
Image Source: Freepik
"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you."
#5
Image Source: Freepik
"I'm in love with you, and I'm not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things."
#6
Image Source: Freepik
"At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet."
#7
Image Source: Freepik
"Don't ever think I fell for you, or fell over you. I didn't fall in love; I rose in it."
#8
Image Source: Freepik
"There is no remedy for love but to love more."
#9
Image Source: Freepik
"The best part about getting to know you is anticipating that each day brings new surprises that're all about you!”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
