New year foods to try in South Korea
Symbolizing longevity, this savory soup features thinly sliced rice cakes, rich broth, and flavorful toppings. A must-try to usher in a prosperous year
Tteokguk (Rice Cake Soup)
Crispy delights of various fillings, from seafood to veggies, symbolize wealth and prosperity. Jeon's golden brown perfection signifies good fortune in the coming year
Jeon (Korean Pancakes)
Celebrate with these chewy, flavorful noodles mixed with colorful vegetables and seasoned beef. Japchae symbolizes the harmony of diverse elements in life
Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles)
Savor the sweetness of honey and ginger in these deep-fried cookies. Yakgwa symbolizes a wish for a sweet and enjoyable year ahead
Yakgwa (Honey Cookies)
Crispy fish pancakes, a symbol of fertility and abundance, are a delicious nod to the sea's bountiful offerings. Enjoy prosperity in every bite
Saengseon Jeon (Fish Pancakes)
Dumplings and rice cakes unite in a comforting broth, representing the coming together of family and the promise of a harmonious year
Ddeok Mandu Guk
(Dumpling and Rice Cake Soup)
Indulge in this sweet treat made with glutinous rice, honey, nuts, and dried fruits. Yaksik symbolizes a wish for wealth and prosperity
Yaksik (Sweet Rice Cake)
A colorful array of seasoned vegetables represents health and vitality. Enjoy the freshness and vibrancy of namul for a wholesome start to the year
Namul (Seasoned Vegetables)
Embrace the unique flavors of Korean blood sausage, symbolizing fertility and prosperity. Sundae is a hearty, savory delicacy enjoyed during festive occasions
Sundae (Blood Sausage)
Ring in the New Year with a bowl of this sweet, comforting porridge made from red beans and glutinous rice balls. Patjuk symbolizes good luck and fortune
Patjuk (Red Bean Porridge)