Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle 

December 28, 2023

New Year New Beginning Quotes

"Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year's resolutions, and I've stuck with it ever since.”- Dave Beard

#1

Images Sources: Pexels

“A worthy New Year's resolution, perhaps, is to take no hatred into the New Year without requiring it to restate its purpose.”- Robert Brault

#2

Images Sources: Pexels

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”- Ralph Waldo Emerson

#3

Images Sources: Pexels

“Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day.”- Michael Josephson

#4

Images Sources: Pexels

“Any new beginning is forged from the shards of the past, not from the abandonment of the past.”- Craig D. Lounsbrough

Images Sources: Pexels

 #5

“You know how I always dread the whole year? Well this time I’m only going to dread one day at a time.”- Charlie Brown

#6

Images Sources: Pexels

“Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go.”- Anonymous

 #7

Images Sources: Pexels

“This year's book, at midnight turns to footnote in the next.”-Terri Guillemets

#8

Images Sources: Pexels

#9

Images Sources: Pexels

“New Year = A New Life! Decide today who you will become, what you will give how you will live.”- Anthony Robbins

“New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of future.”- Munia Khan

#10

Images Sources: Pexels

