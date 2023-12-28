Heading 3
New Year New Beginning Quotes
"Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year's resolutions, and I've stuck with it ever since.”- Dave Beard
#1
Images Sources: Pexels
“A worthy New Year's resolution, perhaps, is to take no hatred into the New Year without requiring it to restate its purpose.”- Robert Brault
#2
Images Sources: Pexels
“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”- Ralph Waldo Emerson
#3
Images Sources: Pexels
“Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day.”- Michael Josephson
#4
Images Sources: Pexels
“Any new beginning is forged from the shards of the past, not from the abandonment of the past.”- Craig D. Lounsbrough
Images Sources: Pexels
#5
“You know how I always dread the whole year? Well this time I’m only going to dread one day at a time.”- Charlie Brown
#6
Images Sources: Pexels
“Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go.”- Anonymous
#7
Images Sources: Pexels
“This year's book, at midnight turns to footnote in the next.”-Terri Guillemets
#8
Images Sources: Pexels
#9
Images Sources: Pexels
“New Year = A New Life! Decide today who you will become, what you will give how you will live.”- Anthony Robbins
“New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of future.”- Munia Khan
#10
Images Sources: Pexels
