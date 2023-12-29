Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
December 29, 2023
New Year Party Food Menu ideas
It is a great appetizer that your friends and family will love
Aloo Chaat
Image Source: Pexels
It is best enjoyed warm and is often accompanied by a cup of coffee or tea
Croissant
Image Source: Pexels
Full of flavors and cheese, it is one of the perfect snack items for New Year’s eve
Cheese Garlic Bread
Image Source: Pexels
Crispy soya chunks with tomato based sauce makes it a lip smacking appetizer
Soya chunks manchurian
Image Source: Pexels
Whip up the hummus and then add red onions, feta cheese, pomegranate seeds and some herbs on top
Image Source: Pexels
Loaded Hummus
It is so tasty that guests will never let if become a leftover in the party
Meatballs
Image Source: Pexels
It is loaded with veggies and warm Indian spice add a desi touch to this Mexican style dish
Masala Vegetable Quesadillas
Image Source: Pexels
They are excellent as an appetizer and also serves as a sneaky addition to salads
Spicy Pickled Grapes
Image Source: Pexels
Chocolate Brownies
Image Source: Pexels
Brownies can be enjoyed fresh out of the oven or with a dollop of cream as dessert
Your party might not be so good without this dish. It is just something so delicious, that you may eat beyond your appetite
Baklava
Image Source: Pexels
