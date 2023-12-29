Heading 3

December 29, 2023

New Year Party Food Menu ideas

It is a great appetizer that your friends and family will love

Aloo Chaat

Image Source: Pexels

It is best enjoyed warm and is often accompanied by a cup of coffee or tea

Croissant 

Image Source: Pexels

Full of flavors and cheese, it is one of the perfect snack items for New Year’s eve

Cheese Garlic Bread

Image Source: Pexels

Crispy soya chunks with tomato based sauce makes it a lip smacking appetizer

Soya chunks manchurian

Image Source: Pexels

Whip up the hummus and then add red onions, feta cheese, pomegranate seeds and some herbs on top

Image Source: Pexels

Loaded Hummus

It is so tasty that guests will never let if become a leftover in the party

Meatballs

Image Source: Pexels

It is loaded with veggies and warm Indian spice add a desi touch to this Mexican style dish

Masala Vegetable Quesadillas

Image Source: Pexels

They are excellent as an appetizer and also serves as a sneaky addition to salads 

Spicy Pickled Grapes

Image Source: Pexels

Chocolate Brownies

Image Source: Pexels

Brownies can be enjoyed fresh out of the oven or with a dollop of cream as dessert

Your party might not be so good without this dish. It is just something so delicious, that you may eat beyond your appetite

Baklava

Image Source: Pexels

