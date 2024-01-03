Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 03, 2024

New Year's resolutions for each zodiac

Resolve to count to three before impulsively starting new projects, or at least try not to beat everyone at everything this year

Aries

Commit to venturing outside the comfort zone, perhaps by trying a new type of pillow or exploring a different aisle at the grocery store

Taurus

Promise to finish one conversation before starting another, or risk confusing even yourself with your rapid-fire communication

Gemini

Swear to share the spotlight occasionally, because, let's face it, the world can handle more than one superstar

Leo

Attempt to leave no list unfinished, unless it's a list of people's flaws - then maybe cut yourself some slack

Virgo

Make a resolution to decide on a restaurant in under 30 minutes, because life's too short to spend it debating dinner options

Libra

Resolve to let go of grudges - or at least upgrade them to a more stylish and mature resentment

Scorpio

Promise to finish what you start, or at least finish half of it before jumping to the next exciting endeavor

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Vow to take a break from climbing the corporate ladder to enjoy the view - maybe even crack a smile on the way up

Pisces

Swear off daydreaming - or at least limit it to only when absolutely necessary, like during work meetings

