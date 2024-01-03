Heading 3
Jiya Surana
January 03, 2024
New Year's resolutions for each zodiac
Resolve to count to three before impulsively starting new projects, or at least try not to beat everyone at everything this year
Aries
Commit to venturing outside the comfort zone, perhaps by trying a new type of pillow or exploring a different aisle at the grocery store
Taurus
Promise to finish one conversation before starting another, or risk confusing even yourself with your rapid-fire communication
Gemini
Swear to share the spotlight occasionally, because, let's face it, the world can handle more than one superstar
Leo
Attempt to leave no list unfinished, unless it's a list of people's flaws - then maybe cut yourself some slack
Virgo
Make a resolution to decide on a restaurant in under 30 minutes, because life's too short to spend it debating dinner options
Libra
Resolve to let go of grudges - or at least upgrade them to a more stylish and mature resentment
Scorpio
Promise to finish what you start, or at least finish half of it before jumping to the next exciting endeavor
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Vow to take a break from climbing the corporate ladder to enjoy the view - maybe even crack a smile on the way up
Pisces
Swear off daydreaming - or at least limit it to only when absolutely necessary, like during work meetings
