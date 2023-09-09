Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 09, 2023

Night-time skincare routine

If you have applied layers of makeup during the day, it would be a sin to not take them off before going to bed!

#1

Image: Rimzim Dadu Instagram 

Simply washing the makeup with water might not do the job of cleansing the skin; use micellar water or makeup remover with a gentle formula to wipe the makeup off

#2

Image: Pexels 

And if you have dry skin, you can use coconut oil or olive oil and if you have oily skin, you can use micellar water

#3

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram 

Post that, use a cleanser that suits your skin type. Do not forget to wash your face with lukewarm water

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Pat your face dry with a towel and follow up with a toner. It is essential to keep your skin hydrated

After you let the toner sink in the pores for a few minutes, apply a generous amount of serum. Alternatively, you can wear a serum sheet mask for 15 minutes

#6

Image: Pexels 

Next comes the eye cream. Since eyelids are usually neglected, start by applying a suitable eye cream that is comparatively lighter and thinner than a moisturizer

#7

Image: Pexels 

Follow it up with a moisturizer that will suit your skin type, not clog the pores or cause rashes

#8

Image: Pexels 

One of the must-have products in your night-time skin routine is retinol. Start by using a pea-sized amount of retinol if you are new at it

#9

Image: Sharvari Instagram 

The last step in your night routine is applying face oil. This step adds extra protection to the skin from the pillow covers and other impurities 

#10

Image: Pexels 

Search for products that are designed for your skin type and are within your budget 

Pro tip

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here