Arpita Sarkar 

MAR 20, 2023

Nikki Tamboli’s Diet Tips

Indian actress Nikki Tamboli maintains her figure in a smart way. She follows a diet chart to stay fit

Nikki Tamboli’s Fitness

Nikki Tamboli avoids junk and oily food for a better health 

NO To Junk Food

Nikki Tamboli prefers home cooked food and believes in eating healthy 

Home Cooked Food 

Nikki Tamboli loves to have protein in the form of eggs, chicken, fish or chicken soup after workout session 

Post Workout Food

Paratha Lover 

Nikki Tamboli loves parathas with little oil 

“I don’t eat junk food at all and Chapati rice is never part of my diet”

NO To Chapati Rice

Nikki said that she feels good when she is on her diet and eats only home meals 

‘Feel Good’

Nikki loves to add fruits and vegetables and eats them everyday 

Fruits & Vegetables 

The actress drinks a lot of water as well as juices to keep her body hydrated 

Hydration 

Nikki believes in following a proper diet plan to keep her figure on track 

Proper diet plan

