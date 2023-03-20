MAR 20, 2023
Nikki Tamboli’s Diet Tips
Indian actress Nikki Tamboli maintains her figure in a smart way. She follows a diet chart to stay fit
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli’s Fitness
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli avoids junk and oily food for a better health
NO To Junk Food
Nikki Tamboli prefers home cooked food and believes in eating healthy
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Home Cooked Food
Nikki Tamboli loves to have protein in the form of eggs, chicken, fish or chicken soup after workout session
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Post Workout Food
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Paratha Lover
Nikki Tamboli loves parathas with little oil
“I don’t eat junk food at all and Chapati rice is never part of my diet”
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
NO To Chapati Rice
Nikki said that she feels good when she is on her diet and eats only home meals
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
‘Feel Good’
Nikki loves to add fruits and vegetables and eats them everyday
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Fruits & Vegetables
The actress drinks a lot of water as well as juices to keep her body hydrated
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Hydration
Nikki believes in following a proper diet plan to keep her figure on track
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Proper diet plan
