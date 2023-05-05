MAY 05, 2023

Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
According to some reports, Nita Ambani follows a secret diet plan which helps her maintain a glowing skin. Let’s it check out
Nita Ambani’s secret diet plan
With her every public appearance, Nita Ambani makes a statement that gives tons of fashion goals to so many women out there. However, one prime reason behind it is her strict fitness routine
Gorgeous appearance
Never skips her workout
According to some reports, it has been said that Nita Ambani never skips her fitness sessions. Apart from hitting the gym, she also practices yoga and prefers swimming to maintain her health and physique
The philanthropist follows a strict diet plan from breakfast to dinner in order to maintain her admirable physique, fitness, and health
Diet plan
Nita prefers to have some dry fruits, which are rich in proteins, calcium, and vital micronutrients
Breakfast
Nita consumes beetroot juice every day as it helps maintain blood pressure, improves stamina, prevents cancer, and has endless health benefits
Beetroot juice
The entrepreneur loves to have some green veggies in order to keep her vitamin K, magnesium, vitamin B, and other essential nutrients in check. She also prefers to have vegetable soup, which is beneficial for the cell function in her body
Lunch
Nita Ambani is a vegetarian and takes extra care of her dinner, as it is the second most important meal of the day, after breakfast. Nita's dinner platter is filled with some green vegetables, sprouts, and soup which enhances metabolism, controls weight, improves sleep, and has an exceptional effect on a person's overall health
Dinner
The entrepreneur never skips a day without consuming fruits, as it's a vital part of her diet plan
Fruits in between meals
Nita Ambani flushes all the toxins with detox water. It enhances digestion, acts as an energy booster, helps immunity, improves skin texture, and much more