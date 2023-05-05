MAY 05, 2023

Heading 3

Nita Ambani’s Secret Diet Plan

According to some reports, Nita Ambani follows a secret diet plan which helps her maintain a glowing skin. Let’s it check out

Nita Ambani’s secret diet plan

With her every public appearance, Nita Ambani makes a statement that gives tons of fashion goals to so many women out there. However, one prime reason behind it is her strict fitness routine

Gorgeous appearance

Never skips her workout

According to some reports, it has been said that Nita Ambani never skips her fitness sessions. Apart from hitting the gym, she
also practices yoga and prefers swimming
to maintain her health and physique

The philanthropist follows a strict diet plan from breakfast to dinner in order to maintain her admirable physique, fitness, and health

Diet plan

Nita prefers to have some dry fruits, which are rich in proteins, calcium, and vital micronutrients

Breakfast

Nita consumes beetroot juice every day as it helps maintain blood pressure, improves stamina, prevents cancer, and has endless health benefits

Beetroot juice

The entrepreneur loves to have some green veggies in order to keep her vitamin K, magnesium, vitamin B, and other essential nutrients in check. She also prefers to have vegetable soup, which is beneficial for the cell function in her body

Lunch

Nita Ambani is a vegetarian and takes extra care of her dinner, as it is the second most important meal of the day, after breakfast. Nita's dinner platter is filled with some green vegetables, sprouts, and soup which enhances metabolism, controls weight, improves sleep, and has an exceptional effect on a person's overall health

Dinner

The entrepreneur never skips a day without consuming fruits, as it's a vital part of her diet plan

Fruits in between meals

Nita Ambani flushes all the toxins with detox water. It enhances digestion, acts as an energy booster, helps immunity, improves skin texture, and much more

Detox water

