JUNE 05, 2023

Nithya Menen's beauty tips
Nithya Menon is a well known Indian Actress who has appeared in more than 50 films and is prominently known for her work in Tamil films
Nithya Menon
The diva has astonished with her beauty over the years and she maintains a strict beauty routine
Beauty Routine
Nithya begins her skincare by cleansing her face with a gentle cleanser
Cleansing
After cleansing, Nithya tones her face which helps to get rid of excess dirt present on skin
Toner
The skin requires nourishment given by a moisturizer. Use a hydrating moisturizer according to your skin type
Moisturizer
While shooting in the sun, Nithya never forgets sunscreen with higher SPF to avoid skin damage by the harsh UV rays
Sunscreen
The Mission Mangal actor uses green tea bags to get rid of wrinkle and dark circles near eyes
Dark Circles
Nithya prefers to consult a homeopathy doctor to get rid of skin related issues
Homeopathy
Nithya avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before hitting the bed
Makeup
Nithya Menon will be seen in the film 'Kolambi' next
Work-front
