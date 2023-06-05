Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 05, 2023

Nithya Menen's beauty tips

Nithya Menon is a well known Indian Actress who has appeared in more than 50 films and is prominently known for her work in Tamil films

Nithya Menon

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

The diva has astonished with her beauty over the years and she maintains a strict beauty routine

Beauty Routine

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

Nithya begins her skincare by cleansing her face with a gentle cleanser

Cleansing

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

After cleansing, Nithya tones her face which helps to get rid of excess dirt present on skin

Toner

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

The skin requires nourishment given by a moisturizer. Use a hydrating moisturizer according to your skin type

Moisturizer

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

While shooting in the sun, Nithya never forgets sunscreen with higher SPF to avoid skin damage by the harsh UV rays

Sunscreen

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

The Mission Mangal actor uses green tea bags to get rid of wrinkle and dark circles near eyes

Dark Circles

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

Nithya prefers to consult a homeopathy doctor to get rid of skin related issues

Homeopathy

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

Nithya avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before hitting the bed

Makeup

Image : Nithya Menen’s Instagram

Nithya Menon will be seen in the film 'Kolambi' next

Work-front

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here