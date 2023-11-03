Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
No-gos if he sees a future with you
He will prioritize your comfort and respect your personal space and limits
Disrespect your boundaries
If he sees a future with you, he won’t shy away from commitment or showing his dedication to the relationship
Avoiding commitment
Honesty and transparency become vital. He will be open about his feelings, plans, and aspirations for the future
Keeping secrets
He'll care about your emotions, actively listening and supporting you through both good and challenging times
Neglecting your feelings
Being unreliable
He’ll be dependable, keeping his promises and being there when you need him
He'll take an interest in the things that matter to you, whether it's your career, hobbies, or passions
Ignoring your interests
When a guy sees a future with you, you'll feel prioritized in his life, not just an afterthought
Treating you as an option
He'll make an effort to bond with your loved ones, understanding their significance in your life
Disregarding your family and friends
He won’t avoid conversations about the future together, including topics like living arrangements, long-term goals, and potential plans as a couple
Fearing discussions about the future
He'll consistently show affection, care, and appreciation for you, not just in the early stages but continuously as the relationship progresses
Withholding affection or care
