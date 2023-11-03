Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

No-gos if he sees a future with you

 He will prioritize your comfort and respect your personal space and limits

Disrespect your boundaries

Images source: Pexels

 If he sees a future with you, he won’t shy away from commitment or showing his dedication to the relationship

Avoiding commitment

Honesty and transparency become vital. He will be open about his feelings, plans, and aspirations for the future

 Keeping secrets

 He'll care about your emotions, actively listening and supporting you through both good and challenging times

Neglecting your feelings

Being unreliable

He’ll be dependable, keeping his promises and being there when you need him

 He'll take an interest in the things that matter to you, whether it's your career, hobbies, or passions

Ignoring your interests

When a guy sees a future with you, you'll feel prioritized in his life, not just an afterthought

 Treating you as an option

He'll make an effort to bond with your loved ones, understanding their significance in your life

Disregarding your family and friends

He won’t avoid conversations about the future together, including topics like living arrangements, long-term goals, and potential plans as a couple

Fearing discussions about the future

He'll consistently show affection, care, and appreciation for you, not just in the early stages but continuously as the relationship progresses

 Withholding affection or care

