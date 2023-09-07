Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 07, 2023
Non-sticky oils to use as hair serums
Argan oil is rich in vitamin and fatty acid that helps promote shiny hair
#1
Image: Pexels
Jojoba oil moisturizes hair follicles which prevents dryness
#2
Image: Pexels
Grapeseed oil helps protect the hair from environmental damage and gives your hair a sleek appearance
#3
Image: Pexels
Almond oil is rich in vitamins and nutrients that reduce breakage and promote overall hair growth
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Avocado oil is fully packed with vitamins and fatty acids, leaving the hair soft
Coconut oil is a very commonly used for the hair. Fractionated coconut oil is lighter than regular one and also reduces frizz
#6
Image: Pexels
Sunflower oil induces moisturizer in your hair
#7
Image: Pexels
Sweet almond oil has a lightweight texture that prevents stickiness
#8
Image: Pexels
Lavender oil is known for its ability to moisturise the hair while leaving it silky soft and smooth
#9
Image: Pexels
Hibiscus & Amla oil gives your hair a rich dark color while simultaneously nourishing it
#10
Image: Pexels
