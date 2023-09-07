Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 07, 2023

Non-sticky oils to use as hair serums

Argan oil is rich in vitamin and fatty acid that helps promote shiny hair

#1

Image: Pexels 

Jojoba oil moisturizes hair follicles which prevents dryness

#2

Image: Pexels 

Grapeseed oil helps protect the hair from environmental damage and gives your hair a sleek appearance

#3

Image: Pexels 

Almond oil is rich in vitamins and nutrients that reduce breakage and promote overall hair growth 

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Avocado oil is fully packed with vitamins and fatty acids, leaving the hair soft

Coconut oil is a very commonly used for the hair. Fractionated coconut oil is lighter than regular one and also reduces frizz 

#6

Image: Pexels 

Sunflower oil induces moisturizer in your hair

#7

Image: Pexels 

Sweet almond oil has a lightweight texture that prevents stickiness 

#8

Image: Pexels 

Lavender oil is known for its ability to moisturise the hair while leaving it silky soft and smooth

#9

Image: Pexels 

Hibiscus & Amla oil gives your hair a rich dark color while simultaneously nourishing it

#10

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here