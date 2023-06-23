Heading 3

JUNE 23, 2023

Nora Fatehi's beauty tips 

Nora Fatehi is an actor, model, and dancer who has appeared in major hit songs

The gorgeous diva has radiant and flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips

Diva

During outdoor shoots, to avoid skin tan Nora makes sure to use a sunscreen

Sunscreen

Nora applies a green tea face mask which can reduce acne and skin tan

Tea mask

Exfoliation

Exfoliation is necessary to get rid of dead skin cells and Nora makes sure to exfoliate her skin regularly

Facial Oil

The Saki Saki star applies facial oils to keep skin soft and glowing

The Street Dancer 3D star makes sure to stay hydrated and consumes 2-3 liters of water everyday

Hydration

The Dilbar star consumes a fruit bowl rich in nutrients that aids glowing skin

Fruits

Makeup

Nora makes sure to take off her makeup before hitting the bed

Nora was last seen in the song Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero

Work-front

