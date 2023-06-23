Heading 3
Nora Fatehi's beauty tips
Nora Fatehi is an actor, model, and dancer who has appeared in major hit songs
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has radiant and flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Diva
During outdoor shoots, to avoid skin tan Nora makes sure to use a sunscreen
Sunscreen
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora applies a green tea face mask which can reduce acne and skin tan
Tea mask
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Exfoliation
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Exfoliation is necessary to get rid of dead skin cells and Nora makes sure to exfoliate her skin regularly
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Facial Oil
The Saki Saki star applies facial oils to keep skin soft and glowing
The Street Dancer 3D star makes sure to stay hydrated and consumes 2-3 liters of water everyday
Hydration
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
The Dilbar star consumes a fruit bowl rich in nutrients that aids glowing skin
Fruits
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Makeup
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora makes sure to take off her makeup before hitting the bed
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora was last seen in the song Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero
Work-front
