Home to the Aurora Sky Station, a prime spot for viewing the Northern Lights due to its consistently clear skies and minimal cloud cover

Abisko, Sweden

Areas such as Reykjavik, Thingvellir National Park, and the remote countryside offer excellent opportunities to witness the auroras, especially during the winter months

Iceland

Known for its extended winter nights, Fairbanks offers a high probability of seeing the Northern Lights in a pristine, remote setting

 Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

Situated in the Northwest Territories, Yellowknife is a prime location due to its ideal latitude and minimal light pollution

Yellowknife, Canada

Known for its clear skies and minimal light pollution, making it an excellent spot for Northern Lights viewing

 Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

Siberia, being a vast region in Russia, offers numerous areas for viewing the Northern Lights

Siberia, Russia

Luosto, Finland

Luosto is situated in Finnish Lapland and is recognized for its clear skies and relatively low light pollution

Aberdeen in Scotland occasionally witnesses the Northern Lights, especially during periods of heightened solar activity

Aberdeen, Scotland

Kulusuk in Greenland, the remote location and minimal light pollution, offers opportunities to witness the Northern Lights

Kulusuk, Greenland

