Areas such as Reykjavik, Thingvellir National Park, and the remote countryside offer excellent opportunities to witness the auroras, especially during the winter months
Iceland
Known for its extended winter nights, Fairbanks offers a high probability of seeing the Northern Lights in a pristine, remote setting
Fairbanks, Alaska, USA
Situated in the Northwest Territories, Yellowknife is a prime location due to its ideal latitude and minimal light pollution
Yellowknife, Canada
Known for its clear skies and minimal light pollution, making it an excellent spot for Northern Lights viewing
Kangerlussuaq, Greenland
Siberia, being a vast region in Russia, offers numerous areas for viewing the Northern Lights
Siberia, Russia
Luosto, Finland
Luosto is situated in Finnish Lapland and is recognized for its clear skies and relatively low light pollution
Aberdeen in Scotland occasionally witnesses the Northern Lights, especially during periods of heightened solar activity
Aberdeen, Scotland
Kulusuk in Greenland, the remote location and minimal light pollution, offers opportunities to witness the Northern Lights
Kulusuk, Greenland
