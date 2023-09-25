Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
Notable Quotes by Rumi
“Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside you”
“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along"
“There are a thousand ways to kneel and kiss the ground; there are a thousand ways to go home again”
"Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder”
“This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief”
“Would you become a pilgrim on the road of love? The first condition is that you make yourself humble as dust and ashes”
“You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean, in a drop”
“If the foot of the trees were not tied to the earth, they would be pursuing me. For I have blossomed so much, I am the envy of the gardens”
“Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion”
“Don’t be satisfied with stories, how things have gone with others. Unfold your myth”
