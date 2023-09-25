Heading 3

Notable Quotes by Rumi 

“Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside you”

#1

“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along"

#2

“There are a thousand ways to kneel and kiss the ground; there are a thousand ways to go home again”

#3

"Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder”

#4

“This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief”

#5

“Would you become a pilgrim on the road of love? The first condition is that you make yourself humble as dust and ashes”

#6

“You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean, in a drop”

#7

“If the foot of the trees were not tied to the earth, they would be pursuing me. For I have blossomed so much, I am the envy of the gardens” 

#8

“Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion”

#9

“Don’t be satisfied with stories, how things have gone with others. Unfold your myth” 

#10

